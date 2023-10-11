Wednesday’s Headlines: Here’s Why We’re Riding Our ‘Little Bikes’ Tonight

What a "little" man.

Mayor Adams made a bizarre, condescending and frankly unhelpful comment during Off-Topic Tuesday yesterday — a comment that is especially hurtful given that street safety advocates will hold a major ride and rally tonight at 6 p.m. to protest the stunning increasing in cyclist deaths this year. (Twenty-six and counting — the most ever.)

It all started when reporter Chris Sommerfeld asked Hizzoner a fairly routine question about possible primary challengers in 2025. Rather than answer, Adams decided to go off in a self-aggrandizing direction. You have to read it to believe it:

From the official City Hall transcript.

Did he say, "Ride your little bicycle safely"?

The mayor was practically spitting out his contempt — for the media, for cyclists, for anyone who challenges him. But this is the Eric Adams we've become accustomed to over the last year and a half. Whether he's chewing out a Holocaust survivor who questioned his housing policy, or repeatedly demeaning a Council member or mocking a legitimate question from a City Hall reporter, Mayor Adams is increasingly showing off just how petty he is when it comes to issues or people for whom he has no patience.

But his mocking of the safety of riding one's "little bicycle" was ill-timed, given that, as Sommerfeldt quickly pointed out, bicycle fatalities are actually on a dramatic rise right now, which is why Transportation Alternatives, Open Plans and other groups are rallying tonight. (For more info, click here.)

Adams's condescension to Sommerfeldt (whose bike is normal size, by the way) was also galling given how the mayor has not been a champion of safe cycling. In fact, his administration is far short of the required 50 miles of protected bike lanes it must build this year, and has curtailed or outright killed several street safety initiatives that were in the works, most recently by announcing that his Department of Transportation had chosen to keep the southernmost block of Ashland Place in Brooklyn unsafe at the behest of a local developer.

To test how "safely" New Yorkers can ride their "little bikes" through the city, I headed to Ashland yesterday afternoon and filed this alarming video report (it's only two minutes, so please watch to the harrowing conclusion):

SAFETY LAST! Our editor @GershKuntzman just took a harrowing ride on the Ashland Pl. protected bike lane — which abruptly ends in terror thanks to a decision by @nycmayor adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin to keep the roadway unsafe at the behest of a major developer. SEE IT! pic.twitter.com/oUzCV9HsRY — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) October 10, 2023

So, no, I can't ride my "little bike" safely through the city. Nor could the 26 cyclists who have been killed so far this year on Mayor Adams's streets, the highest ever.

Still, I'd rather be riding a little bike than be a little mayor.

