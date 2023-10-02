Monday’s Headlines: Thin-Skinned, Anti-Restler Mayor Edition

Headlines are sponsored by the LIC Summit on Oct. 17. Click for info and tickets.

It may just be a small footnote to Friday's disastrous flooding and transit disaster — the second "100-year flood" in as many years, thanks to climate change — but it's worth dwelling for a second on Mayor Adams's thin skin ... and the liberal Council member who seems to have a unique (and seemingly unwitting) ability to get under it.

By the time Hizzoner got around to holding a crisis press conference on Friday, he was characteristically flinty, what with everyone (including the public advocate) having criticized him for not doing enough to prepare New Yorkers before the latest storm or to help them deal with it after (and it was a mess).

Nonetheless, the mayor found a familiar target of his wrath: Williamsburg/Downtown Brooklyn Council Member Lincoln Restler:

"Whenever you talk about a lot of opinions, you start with Lincoln Restler," Adams says, adding that his critics "should have been answering the calls of constituents."

"This is not the time to be sending out a tweet. It's time to be out on the streets," he concluded.

Oops. It turns out that as Adams was slamming Restler, the rooking lawmaker was, in fact, on the streets ... answering the calls of constituents.

And people loved posting pictures:

Mayor Adam’s 35 minutes late to his own emergency briefing…while Lincoln Restler is on the streets, on the phone pic.twitter.com/EhdwraR0rG — Matt Wing (@MatthewLWing) September 29, 2023

Does he mean like this https://t.co/OTWeSK7NKs — Molly Salas (@mollzlolz) September 29, 2023

See South Williamsburg streets where I was clearing catch basins this morning!



Happy Sukkot! https://t.co/3CeR5yq1rw pic.twitter.com/tTYDl6Jsvw — Lincoln Restler (@LincolnRestler) September 29, 2023

We weren't surprised at the mayor's thin skin, nor were we all that surprised that he took it out on Restler. He did the same petty thing over the summer when we asked him at a press conference why he said a proposed safety improvement on McGuinness didn't have community support when the local Council member actually supported it

"Who is the Council member over there?" the mayor asked, knowing fully well that it is Restler.

"Who? OK," the mayor responded before breaking into a laugh and moving onto the next reporter's question (jump to 39:05 in the video below).

In other news: