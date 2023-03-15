Wednesday’s Headlines: Sammy’s Law in the Senate Edition

There was so much news out of Albany yesterday — and we covered a lot of it, with more on the way — but we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that the Senate’s counter-proposal to Gov. Hochul’s budget balloon included some language that will warm the cockles of livable streets hearts from Montauk to Mayville: “Sammy’s Law” is getting closer to reality:

“The Senate accepts the Executive proposal authorizing New York City to lower its speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph,” the Senate’s bill states.

That’s pretty much a green light for the city’s ability to put a yellow light on drivers, especially given that the governor herself said she wants to pass the initiative, as we reported earlier this year. The initiative is named for 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein who was killed by a reckless driver in Brooklyn in 2013. For almost that long, activists have been fighting to get the city the right to set its own damn speed limits, something Albany (and not just Albany) had long resisted.

But this year, we’re optimistic.

Until the law passes, though, here’s the news you need for a windy Wednesday: