Wednesday’s Headlines: Sammy’s Law in the Senate Edition
There was so much news out of Albany yesterday — and we covered a lot of it, with more on the way — but we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that the Senate’s counter-proposal to Gov. Hochul’s budget balloon included some language that will warm the cockles of livable streets hearts from Montauk to Mayville: “Sammy’s Law” is getting closer to reality:
“The Senate accepts the Executive proposal authorizing New York City to lower its speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph,” the Senate’s bill states.
That’s pretty much a green light for the city’s ability to put a yellow light on drivers, especially given that the governor herself said she wants to pass the initiative, as we reported earlier this year. The initiative is named for 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein who was killed by a reckless driver in Brooklyn in 2013. For almost that long, activists have been fighting to get the city the right to set its own damn speed limits, something Albany (and not just Albany) had long resisted.
But this year, we’re optimistic.
Until the law passes, though, here’s the news you need for a windy Wednesday:
- Speaking of Albany, there was indeed lots of coverage:
- The Daily News and amNY looked at MTA funding that would eliminate the fare hike.
- The Post focused on how the state may seek property taxes from Madison Square Garden — and use it for the MTA.
- Our story was about the nitty-gritty details of the legislature’s budget proposal.
- amNY covered a bill that would require “Barnes Dance” light timing at all intersections near schools — a bill that stems from our award-winning coverage of the unique dangers of school streets.
- Hell Gate did its own post-mortem on the dead LaGuardia AirTrain, while our own Kevin Duggan spent all day riding buses in Queens to show that the new bus plan will still need help.
- Now that’s low: The LIRR can’t run one-quarter of its trains to Grand Central Madison because the new tunnel is too low to accommodate them. (Gothamist)
- The rent is too damn high … for Council Member Chi Ossé. (NY Times)
- Now here’s a cargo bike! (The Verge)
- Neile Weissman is not satisfied with the cosmetic improvements at the George Washington Bridge.