YOU ASKED FOR IT! The Albany Report Card for a Failing Legislative Session

Albany gets an F.

Legislators fled the state capital on June 10 having failed to pass a host of measures seen as essential by street safety and transportation advocates — most notably a package of eight bills known as the Crash Victims Rights and Safety Act pushed by Transportation Alternatives with the backing of Mayor de Blasio.

“New Yorkers will die because the [legislature] failed to act,” Transportation Alternatives said in a statement after none of the bills passed both houses.

Only one key transportation bill is on its way to the governor’s desk for a signature: Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas’s bill S4943/A6235B to give cyclists a voice on an MTA bridge panel.

“The legislature left far too much important unfinished business behind in Albany,” said Eric McClure, the executive director of StreetsPAC, the city’s only political action committee focusing on livable streets issues. “The Crash Victims Rights and Safety Act remain in limbo.”

McClure was most focused on three bills that failed to pass: the so-called Sammy’s Law, which would have allowed New York City to set its own speed limits without needing Albany approval; a bill that would have allowed New York City to operate its life-saving speed cameras all day and night instead of just during limited hours; and the so-called “Idaho Stop” bill, which would allow cyclists to slowly roll through stop signs and go through red lights after a quick full stop.

“The Senate and Assembly need to get back in session ASAP to pass necessary legislation,” McClure said.

Activists blame Assembly leader Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) for failing to move crucial bills to the floor after they failed to be taken up by their respective transportation committees. Neither Heastie nor Stewart-Cousins returned repeated requests for comment from Streetsblog.

Here are key bills that failed to advance because neither house, or only one, acted by the end of session: