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Monday’s Headlines: Knicks Nix Six Edition

A great day for a long-suffering city (though a bad day for some buses). Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on June 15, 2026
Monday’s Headlines: Knicks Nix Six Edition
Friend of Streetsblog Aaron Short caught the action in Fort Greene after the Knick win. (Inset) The mayor posted immediately on Bluesky. Photo: Aaron Short

You don’t need Streetsblog to tell you that Knicks’ first NBA championship in 53 years unleashed emotions bottled up since the Lindsay administration.

The mayor posted the most important news seconds after the 94-90 Game 5 clincher:

Parade. Thursday. Manhattan.

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@mayor.nyc.gov) 2026-06-14T03:57:45.964Z

Here’s everything you need to know about the coming “ticker-tape” celebration. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times)

Regarding the subsequent celebration, the Associated Press and The Times used the term “mayhem,” but earlier, the Times had a mostly joyous overview in pictures (as did Curbed and Hell Gate). NYPD Commissioner Tisch praised her cops’ work (NY Post), which included cuffing an “influencer” (amNY).

There were reports of some bad behavior, but it was all pretty normal. That said, we would be remiss if we didn’t point out that some buses were damaged in the excitement (amNY, The City Reporter), which is definitely not cool from our transit-loving perspective:

One of the best videos we saw in the aftermath was this clip from Fort Greene, featuring an entire neighborhood singing the usually treacly “New York, New York” in sloppy glorious unison:

And here’s a good use of the city’s traffic cameras:

And we wouldn’t be Streetsblog — and I wouldn’t be an old man using the kids’ vertical format — if we didn’t offer a roundup of the joyous ride the Knicks took us all on:

In other news:

  • The party that helped get Zohran Mamdani elected is not happy with his failure to reform the NYPD. (NY Times, NYDN)
  • The City Reporter dug a bit deeper into Mayor Mamdani’s Midtown shutdown on World Cup game days and found some flaws. The Post also said that traffic is bad … for car drivers (though we do sympathize with hard-working cabbies, as The City Reporter revealed). Here’s a tip: Tuesday is another World Cup “gridlock alert” day, so heed the mayor’s advice and do not drive into Midtown Manhattan. (Gothamist)
  • Meet a guy who hates the way Staten Islanders park. (SI Advance)
  • Would you date someone who bikes? Really, NY Times? Really?
  • The East River Esplanade will reopen today. (Patch)
  • Let’s all play the world’s smallest violin for the car owners of Staten Island who wish they could just keep parking in the bus lane. (SI Advance)
  • What did Shakespeare say about killing all the lawyers? The Bard was certainly right about this attorney who admits he was speeding, but then fought for years to get the camera ticket tossed … and won. (Notus)
  • Finally, why is U.S. Department of Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy illegally riding a scooter on the sidewalk in his latest AI slop video?
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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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