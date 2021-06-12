SHAME! State Lawmakers Leave Town Without Passing Key Safety Bills

Abandoned.

That’s how safe streets advocates feel after state lawmakers left Albany on Friday without passing a slate of bills aimed to save children, protect cyclists and make streets more livable.

As the legislative session ended late on Thursday night, the state Senate did pass “Sammy’s Law,” the bill allowing New York City to set its own speed limits without Albany approval, but the Assembly failed to hold a vote before the session ended. No special session that would summon lawmakers back to the Capitol has been scheduled.

Sammy’s Law — named after 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein who was killed by a reckless driver in Brooklyn in 2013 — passed overwhelmingly (the vote was 54-9) in the Senate.

“Lower speed limits save lives,” said Brad Hoylman, the bill’s Senate sponsor. “Sammy’s Law is a monumental piece of legislation that will make our streets safer for decades to come. As New York City is in the midst of a crisis of vehicular violence, it makes absolutely no sense that Albany has control over the City’s speed limits.”

Lawmakers and advocates including Sammy’s mother, Amy Cohen, the co-founder of Families For Safe Streets, pushed for the bill in the Assembly during the final hours of the session. The legislature indeed showed it could act — it voted on a bill for gun violence research and a COVID-19 small business recovery grant — but Sammy’s Law was not included. A special session can be called if two-thirds of the Assembly ask for one for the bill.

Advocates point out that the speed limit bill is desperately needed because road fatalities are on pace to make 2021 the bloodiest full year of Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative. As of June 6, 103 people have died on city streets, up from 69 during the same period last year and roughly 75 in a typical year.



Other cities such as Washington, D.C., Portland, Cambridge, Seattle and the Twin Cities are able to set their own speed limits without statehouse approval. And doing so is crucial: There was a 36-percent decline in pedestrian fatalities in New York City after speeds limits were lowered to 25 mph (20 mph in school zones) in 2014.

The other unpassed bills in the package include: