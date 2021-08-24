Dear Gov. Hochul: ‘Move Fast on Congestion Pricing’

The new governor’s inbox is full already.

On the day she moved into the state Capitol’s second floor C-suite, Kathy Hochul received plenty of missives reminding her to not throw out everything in Gov. Cuomo’s “unfinished” folder — most importantly, congestion pricing.

A coalition of 28 environmental, transit and good government groups, plus Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer separately, wrote to Hochul on Tuesday to make sure the central business tolling is at the top of her agenda.

“Now, in the lingering stages of a calamitous pandemic, with New York determined to emerge stronger, we need congestion pricing more than ever,” the coalition, which includes Riders Alliance, Reinvent Albany, Right of Way, Transportation Alternatives, StreetsPAC, the Environmental Defense Fund, Lyft, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, New York League of Conservation Voters, the all-important Real Estate Board of New York, and Regional Plan Association. “We implore you to use your full authority to implement it as quickly, fully, and fairly as possible.”

There’s nothing in the letter that is not known to Hochul — transit is in a historic decline due to the pandemic and the city is experiencing a commuting carmageddon that threatens to swamp New York City’s recovery — but on one level, that’s not the point of the letter. The goal is to get the governor to clearly affirm her support for congestion pricing, which she supported as second-in-command to then-Gov. Cuomo, but has, of late, been less convincing.

Earlier this month, Hochul told the Times through a spokesman that she “has supported congestion pricing in the past, but the pace and timing is something she will need to evaluate further given the constantly changing impact of Covid-19 on commuters.”

That language put advocates into overdrive.

“There’s a threshold question behind our letter,” said Danny Pearlstein, the spokesman for Riders Alliance. “We need immediately determine the extent to which she is interested in doing congestion pricing. We need to know that the governor is fully supportive because we are not out of the woods yet. We are looking to hear, ‘Yes we are on board. Congestion pricing will happen.'”

As such, the letter did not dwell on the heaviest elephant in the room: The 16 months of public engagement and environmental review that the MTA says it needs to undertake before it can declare the car-reduction and anti-pollution strategy to be good for the environment and for long-suffering communities that have borne the brunt of 100 years of car exhaust and poor transit options. (Mayor de Blasio himself called that timeline “ridiculous.”)

Speeding up the process was the core of Brewer’s letter to Hochul, also dated Tuesday. In it, the once and future Council Member called on Hochul to appoint her members of the Traffic Mobility Review Board, the six-member panel that will set the congestion pricing fee and also decide who gets exempted from it. Thus far, only one member has been appointed: New York City Department of Finance Commissioner Sharif Solomon, appointed by Mayor de Blasio.

Brewer also called on at least one member of the panel to be from Manhattan.

“There are a litany of outstanding questions that the TMRB must weigh in on, most of which are of great consequence to Manhattanites,” she wrote.

We reached out to Hochul’s office and, unlike her predecessor’s press office, got a response quite promptly. That said, the information provided was of limited use. For instance, a spokeswoman for the governor sent over a generic comment thanking the advocates for their concern:

“The governor is looking forward to tackling issues facing New Yorkers head on, and the input of impacted groups is appreciated as she evaluates how best to create a stronger future for all,” spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays told Streetsblog.

She also directed us to a prior comment from the governor after he face-to-face meeting with de Blasio last week, a comment that did not convey that she is as supportive of implementing congestion pricing as quickly as advocates want.

“The mayor and I spoke about congestion pricing yesterday,” then Lt. Gov Hochul said. “We had a very good conversation and there are certain legal requirements in place that have to be followed. … I have supported congestion pricing. But in terms of the timing, I have to follow what’s in place right now, but it’s very much on my mind. I’m also meeting with the MTA to find out our financial situation to see how long we can go without the money we anticipate from congestion pricing.?”

Here is the full text of the letter sent by advocates to Hochul on Tuesday: