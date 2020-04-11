Our Latest Satire: A De Blasio-Themed Version of ‘On Broadway’

Speeders On Broadway cover

It’s the Great Blight Way.

Our in-house satirical band, The Speeders, was so shocked by our story on Friday — about how the city doesn’t even want to ban cars on Broadway, which is basically empty of cars right now anyway — that they created a new version of the classic hit, “On Broadway” (George Benson version, of course) and the video below.

The latest song follows the band’s satirical look at so many recent issues:

The new song can also be heard on our Soundcloud link. Either way, sing along!


Bill says we can’t make public space on Broadway (on Broadway)
Bill says cars need more than their fair share (on Broadway)
But when you’re walking down that street
And you see so much space for feet
The mayor’s wrong — it’s clear it’s just not fair (on Broadway)

People know cars should be banned on Broadway (on Broadway)
But looking at them just gives me the blues (on Broadway)
We can beg God with our prayers
But nothing works with this here mayor
And this here mayor just repeats, “I refuse” (on Broadway)

Bill thinks Streetsblog is just so wrong on Broadway (on Broadway)
“Cars are so important here,” he just says (on Broadway)
But no, he’s wrong, we know he is
‘Cause open space is good for kids
And not just kids, but everyone on Broadway (on Broadway)

We won’t quit til there’s no cars! (On broadway)
More room for bikes and outdoor bars! (On broadway)
And we can look up at the stars! (On Broadway)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

It’s de Blasio and Bratton vs. the World on Times Square Plazas

By Stephen Miller |
Let’s start with some basic facts: Most people like Times Square better now that it has more room for people. Gone are the days when the sidewalks were so meager that you had no choice but to walk in traffic. After Broadway went car-free through Times Square in 2009, pedestrian injuries plummeted 40 percent. Retail rents soared. And yet, going against […]