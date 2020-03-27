‘FEELIN’ ZOOM-Y’: Reckless Driving Has Inspired Streetsblog’s New Song Parody!

Inspired by our recent report of rampant speeding going on on New York City’s uncontested streets, our in-house song satirists The Speeders have come up with their latest parody, “Feelin’ Zoom-y!” — based on one of the greatest city songs ever.

The rendition follows our satirical take on Staten Island’s anti-speed camera revolt (“Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Cam’ra Pole“) and on Mayor de Blasio’s failure to protect cyclists better during the coronavirus (“Corona — C Apostrophe Rona“).

So sing along to our version of Simon and Garfunkel’s “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)“:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Speed up, you drive too slow

The streets are clear I’ve got places to go

Just zippin’ ‘round these boulevards.

On open roads, I’m feeling’ zoom-y!

Ba da-da da-da da-da, feeling’ zoom-y!

Hello lamppost, with your cam’ra

Slowin’ me down, you got real chutzpah

Ain’t you got no decency?

Hit the gas, I’m feelin’ zoom-y

Ba da-da da-da da-da, feelin’ zoom-y

I’m going so fast, I’m out of control

I’m wrapping my Charger around a light pole

You can read all about it on Streetsblog to-night.

Do-do-do-do feeling woozy!