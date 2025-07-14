Monday’s Headlines: E-Bike Regulations Edition

Today is a big day for the future of e-bikes in Big Apple, as city leaders on both sides of City Hall advance proposals to regulate the speed of e-bikes and app companies whose workers rely on them.

First, the Department of Transportation will hold a much-anticipated public hearing on Mayor Adams's controversial rule proposal to cap e-bike speed-limits at 15 mph in the five boroughs.

The policy has received hundreds of comments on its website, including from experts like former DOT policy chief Michael Replogle, who told Streetsblog that the restriction would roll back decades of gains to grow cycling as a mode of transportation.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. You can tune in here, or file a written comment until 5 p.m.

At the exact same time, Speaker Adrienne Adams's City Council will vote on a set of bills to improve working conditions for workers for grocery delivery apps like Instacart, expanding the city's 2021 delivery minimum wage law to cover groceries.

The legislation comes in response to Streetsblog's coverage the "Instacart loophole" that allowed grocery delivery companies to skirt the $20 minimum wage.

To refresh your memory on the Instacart loophole, why not watch our award-winning video:

Meanwhile, the future of Mayor Adams's "Department of Sustainable Delivery" remains unclear. So far, Hizzoner has only proposed dozens of new cops within DOT to enforce traffic rules. A draft bill for further accountability of the app companies profiting off delivery workers's labor, meanwhile, is collecting dust on the speaker's desk.

– by Kevin Duggan

In other news:

H/T (to us) — Streetsblog's reporting was all over Zohran Mamdani's latest video:

The 14th Street Busway has been a smashing success: faster commutes, fewer crashes, calmer streets.



So why is Eric Adams blocking a similar plan for 34th Street? pic.twitter.com/X8hbVj00hy — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 11, 2025