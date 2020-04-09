Our Latest Satire Evokes The Who: Mayor de Blasio is a ‘Car-Loving Monster’

People have been outraged by the demise of Mayor de Blasio’s 11-day experiment with closing four streets to cars, but no one can express the exasperation better than Streetsblog’s in-house parody band, the Speeders.

Their latest hit single, “Car-Loving Monster” (based on The Who’s “Pinball Wizard”), explores how easy it would be for the mayor to create so much more pedestrian space during the coronavirus crisis. But maybe, just maybe, he simply doesn’t want to.

It’s a must-hear.

The latest song follows our satirical look at Staten Island pro-speeding vigilantes (“Tie A Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Cam’ra Pole“), the mayor’s failure to create enough open space (“Corona: C-Apostrophe-Rona!“), our anxiety filled song about drivers who are speeding like crazy right now (“Feelin’ Zoom-y!“) and our recent critics of the mayor’s failed open-streets pilot program (“All We Get Are Cops,” modeled on the Beatles’ “All Together Now”).

We basically have an EP of corona-themed song parodies at this point. (Call us, Rhino Records!)

Ever since I was a young boy

Car drivers ran this town

They dominate the roadways

We took it lying down

But I ain’t seen nothing like this

As COVID-19 falls

The tall man who’s our mayor

Could fix this urban sprawl!

We talk to BID directors

Each one moans and moans

“From Soho up to Times Square

Should be a car-free zone.”

But Bill lacks inspiration

Or simply has no balls

That man who is our mayor

Won’t fix this urban sprawl

He’s a car-loving monster

With no creative thoughts

A car-loving monster

Who won’t connect the dots

Why is he so awful (I don’t know!)

What makes him so lame?

The virus makes it easy

To make more open space

But cars get all the roadway

The city’s a disgrace

People should get more room

Or do we have to crawl?

Why won’t this guy, our mayor

Undo this car-filled mall?

He thought he was

The top progressive king

But New York’s roadways

Absolutely stink!

So if you want to help us

Kick cars out of town

Start with Broadway proper

Make it a testing ground

We asked a guy from Denmark

He was just appalled

By a man we call our mayor

Who won’t fix this car-filled mall!