Monday’s Headlines: The Mayor Was a No-Show at Daniel Cammerman’s Funeral Edition

Hundreds of people showed up to mourn the loss of pediatrician, husband and father of two Daniel Cammerman on the Upper West Side yesterday, and a dozen rallied on Third Avenue in Sunset Park, where four people have been killed by drivers this year (NYDN, Streetsblog).

Mayor de Blasio wasn’t at either event. And that’s a shame, because he would have heard from the other victims of this year’s carnage — the survivors like Cammerman’s widow, Karen, and his two children, who need immediate action, not just more promises like the mayor has made several times this year.

To that point, this morning in Long Island City, Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and new NYPD Transportation Bureau Chief William Morris will appear “to announce [a] new crackdown on dangerous driving” that will consist of “a heavy focus on traffic safety during the last week of the year, the darkest days of the year — generally among the deadliest for pedestrians.”

It will be a beautiful day for an announcement, though — clear and cold, thanks to that high pressure over West Virginia.

Here’s the news roundup from the last few days: