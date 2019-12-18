Cyclist Killed By School Bus Driver in Central Park

The 29th cyclist of the year has been killed this morning on the 96th Street transverse in Central Park, NYPD just said.

The 50-year-old cyclist, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was within the park on the transverse when he was struck by the yellow school bus driver, who was ferrying 14 kids at the time of the crash, about 8:30 on Wednesday morning, police said.

A police spokesman could not initially provide information about whether the driver was speeding or failing to yield, but added that “no criminality is suspected at this time.” The investigation is ongoing.

The cyclist was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Cars are more or less banned inside Central Park, but are still legal on the crosstown transverses that criss-cross the park at major streets.