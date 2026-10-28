Bright Lights, Big City Ticket: Intra-NYC Commuter Rail Trips Are Surging
LIRR and Metro-North ridership surged within New York City limits after the MTA expanded the $5 peak/$7 off-peak CityTicket — driving the bulk of ridership growth on the two railroads.
By Dave Colon
7:45 PM EDT on October 28, 2026
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.
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Fare policy | LIRR | Metro-North | MTA
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