Two visions for New York City were in stark relief on Tuesday — and Mayor Mamdani’s gaze was filled with the wrong one.
At 10 a.m., the mayor was a no-show at the symbolic opening of his administration’s signature transportation project: turning Flatbush Avenue from a sclerotic artery into a free-flowing transitway for buses. He should have been there — and maybe he would have except Hizzoner likely didn’t want to face questions about how he and the governor recently stiffed the MTA for $200 million in mandated contributions … to the agency’s bus operations, as Streetsblog reported.
Two hours later, Mamdani was right next to Gov. Hochul in Queens to cut the ribbon on another transformative project: the $1.4-billion widening of the Van Wyck Expressway. As pols rued the highway’s epic “gridlock” and recalled a famous “Seinfeld” episode from more than 35 years ago, Mamdani hailed the repairs as a victory for drivers.
My god, where to begin?
First of all, you can pretty much dismiss Hochul’s promotional video for the Van Wyck expansion (however slickly it was produced); within a year, max, the law of induced demand will kick in and the gridlock will be back. Everyone knows this, but people like Mamdani were just too polite to ruin the governor’s celebration yesterday: When you build for cars, you get … more cars.
Worse, if we learned anything from the election earlier this month, it’s that voters want better transit, not more highways. Hochul herself won re-election in no small part because she ran as a champion of public transportation.
Our own incoming Editor in Chief David Meyer had the take of the day, linking the ribbon-cuttings to the larger political climate:
The good news, of course, is the good news: As Streetsblog, amNY and Gothamist reported, the Flatbush Avenue busway is working great. Here’s hoping Mamdani will take the “W” — and give us lots more bus lanes.
In other news:
- Speaking of buses, we think the Post editorial board blamed Mamdani too much — and the governor not nearly enough — for the $200-million raid of the MTA coffers that we reported on earlier this week. Also, the Post’s editors need to read their own paper — they say that Mamdani isn’t doing enough to make buses faster, but the paper’s own news pages are filled with NIMBY complaints about how he’s trying to speed up the buses too much!
- And speaking of Mamdani, is he really considering bringing cars back to Central Park?! (Streetsblog, , amNY)
- The Brooklyn Eagle is providing wall-to-wall coverage of the shortcomings of the Mamdani plan for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, but it doesn’t seem like anyone is offering anything better.
- It’s darker than you think — and for longer! (The City Reporter)
- The Times covered the marathon reading of “The Power Broker” from over the weekend.
- This driver with the vanity plate SIMBAH is a jerk twice over: first for harassing the staff at a popular Williamsburg bar (as Resident Advisor reported) and also for driving recklessly, according to city data.
- The Times covered the appeal of a bizarre ruling that allowed Columbia to keep its gates closed.
- NY1 confirmed that Gov. Hochul will raise the congestion pricing toll to $12 on schedule in 2028 …
- … and the same station had a nice video of the governor talking about the coming renovations to the Chambers Street subway station, which fans of Dave Colon know as the worst station in town.
- Will the robo-car take the keys away from itself? (Fast Company)
- A pedestrian was killed by a driver in Harlem. (Patch)