Two visions for New York City were in stark relief on Tuesday — and Mayor Mamdani’s gaze was filled with the wrong one.

At 10 a.m., the mayor was a no-show at the symbolic opening of his administration’s signature transportation project: turning Flatbush Avenue from a sclerotic artery into a free-flowing transitway for buses. He should have been there — and maybe he would have except Hizzoner likely didn’t want to face questions about how he and the governor recently stiffed the MTA for $200 million in mandated contributions … to the agency’s bus operations, as Streetsblog reported.

Two hours later, Mamdani was right next to Gov. Hochul in Queens to cut the ribbon on another transformative project: the $1.4-billion widening of the Van Wyck Expressway. As pols rued the highway’s epic “gridlock” and recalled a famous “Seinfeld” episode from more than 35 years ago, Mamdani hailed the repairs as a victory for drivers.

My god, where to begin?

First of all, you can pretty much dismiss Hochul’s promotional video for the Van Wyck expansion (however slickly it was produced); within a year, max, the law of induced demand will kick in and the gridlock will be back. Everyone knows this, but people like Mamdani were just too polite to ruin the governor’s celebration yesterday: When you build for cars, you get … more cars.

Worse, if we learned anything from the election earlier this month, it’s that voters want better transit, not more highways. Hochul herself won re-election in no small part because she ran as a champion of public transportation.

Our own incoming Editor in Chief David Meyer had the take of the day, linking the ribbon-cuttings to the larger political climate:

The campaigns Mamdani/Hochul ran and won in NYC this year and last were focused on transit riders, not drivers, but street redesigns ruffle feathers and highway widenings impress the national media so here we are. https://t.co/geEVeIAw68 — MEYER (@dahvnyc) November 17, 2026

The good news, of course, is the good news: As Streetsblog, amNY and Gothamist reported, the Flatbush Avenue busway is working great. Here’s hoping Mamdani will take the “W” — and give us lots more bus lanes.

In other news: