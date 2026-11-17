He’s putting the electric carriage before the horse. Or, more accurately, after.

Having approved the end of horse carriage rides in Central Park, Mayor Mamdani now says he will study the feasibility of replacing those throwback rides with electric tourism vehicles — ostensibly restoring cars to the idyllic car-free roadway inside the world’s most famous park.

The news came as part of an announcement on Tuesday that outlined his administration’s plan to support horse-carriage workers, whose industry is being phased out by 2028. The announcement was thin on details, but said the administration would “commission a feasibility study examining electric carriages and electric pedal-assist bicycles as potential alternatives within Central Park, as well as electric carriages along the park’s perimeter.”

Advocates — especially those who had spent decades trying to get cars out of the park — were stunned.

“This is just crazy, it’s really sad to think that Mamdani would be supporting reintroducing motor vehicles into Central Park,” said Ken Coughlin, who led the fight. “I don’t want to have to spend another 26 years trying to get them out.”

Ken Coughlin led the fight to get cars out of Central Park. Here he is doing that.

And Upper West side Council Member Gale Brewer agreed, adding that the idea would “open the door to a whole new fleet of commercial electric vehicles.”

“The Central Park Conservancy, Transportation Alternatives, New Yorkers for Parks, the pedestrian safety community, and the overwhelming majority of New Yorkers who use the park every day are united against swapping one safety risk for another by introducing large electric vehicles into a park that is predominantly pedestrian,” she said.

After the mayor’s statement was released, the Central Park Conservancy also quickly warned that the cars would “return [the park] to a more dangerous past.”

“Adding heavy electric vehicles to Central Park that cater almost exclusively to tourists would come at the expense of the regular New Yorkers who run, walk, bike, and stroll through it — and who worked for decades to get cars out of the Park,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We believe the better solution is a reformed, well-regulated year-round pedicab fleet. There are bills before the City Council right now that would do just that.”

The idea to replace horse-drawn carriages with carriage-looking vehicles is not new. When the City Council voted to enact the horse carriage ban, Council Member Vickie Paladino (R-College Point) rallied in front of City Hall to push for the “timeless” carriage-like cars. Paladino even sent her Council colleagues a 10-page slide deck to convince them on the feasibility of deploying the Disney-esque cars.

Vicki Paladino’s vision for Central Park … those look a lot like cars! Photo: Paladino's presentation

“We envision bringing that same timeless appeal to Central Park through a fleet of 68 elegant, vintage-style electric [low-speed vehicles], operated by professionally trained drivers wearing tailored, period-inspired uniforms,” said Paladino’s presentation, which was first reported by Hell Gate.

Last month, Streetsblog reminded would-be Paladinos that a proposal to bring the electric cars to the park has been around since Bill de Blasio got elected in 2013 with some big help from well-financed horse carriage opponents.

At the time, those foes rolled out — literally — their vision for a post-horse world: an electric buggy that looked like a Model T on lasix:

This is what some people want in Central Park. Photo: ecarriage.com

Cars were banned from the Central Park Drive in 2018 after a long campaign by cyclists and street safety advocates. Coughlin, who led the charge then and still advocates for a safe park, said adding these electric carriages would be a “foot in the door” to let all vehicles back in.

The last private car allowed in Central Park. File photo: David Meyer

This is a breaking story. We reached out to City Hall for comment and will update if we hear back.