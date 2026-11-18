Cops on bikes. Not cops using bikes as weapons.

Mayor Mamdani announced on Tuesday that he will end the NYPD’s practice of using bikes as tools to crack down on protesters and will again restore two-wheelers to their very purpose: for getting around.

“The NYPD will be able to continue to use bicycles as a form of transit,” Mamdani said at a press conference where he was peppered with questions about his disbanding of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group. “And what we’ve made very clear is a limitation on the use of bicycles as a weapon or form of aggression.”

The so-called SRG, which was created in 2015, is responsible for policing protests and riots (judging from the body army and gear). It was not initially slated to be deployed for political protests, but clearly was: During the protests that swept the country in the wake of the George Floyd killing in 2020, the SRG famously roughed up protesters, sometimes using Trek-branded bikes to create a wall that pushed back people expressing their First Amendment rights.

Such responses, as well as the unit’s own handbook, earned the SRG the nickname “the Goon Squad” — and its tactics were soon under fire. In late 2020, the city Department of Investigation issued a bombshell report that called out SRG for “using barricades, using bicycles.”

“It’s a complex issue, those tactics and techniques are appropriate in some circumstances, but it’s a different question, ‘Were they used appropriately in these circumstances?’” said then-DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett at the time. “Our general finding is those tactics were overused in a disproportionate way.”

The next year, Attorney General Letitia James called out the SRG for also using “excessive force” in those protests. In a 69-page federal court filing, James charged the NYPD with “repeatedly and without justification” using “batons, bicycles, [pepper spray], body strikes, overly tight zip-ties, cars, and Tasers” to subdue the almost entirely peaceful protests. Such practices violate the state and federal constitutions.

As a candidate for mayor, then-Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani said he would reform the SRG, but as mayor, the effort stalled until this week, when City Hall and the NYPD announced that it had disbanded the unit.

“This overhaul will transform how the City prepares for and responds to protests, placing communication, de-escalation and civilian coordination at the center of our approach, while protecting New Yorkers’ constitutional right to protest,” Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Tisch said in a joint statement.

That statement laid out a number of reforms, but downplayed the use of bicycles, saying only that officers “will also be prohibited from using bicycles as weapons except when necessary to prevent death or physical injury to themselves or another person.”

The NYC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America previously led the criticism of the SRG’s misuse of bicycles. On Tuesday, the co-chair of the party’s Transit Working Group hailed the mayor for fulfilling his Day 1 promise to disband the SRG.

“The Transit Working Group’s focus is ensuring New York City’s transit system meets the needs of working class New Yorkers, and that means bikes are used only as an accessible, green, healthy mode of transportation and never as weapons,” said Alex Morano.”

Trek Bicycles never responded to Streetsblog’s questions about its role in providing bikes to the NYPD or how they were misused as weapons. On Tuesday, Streetsblog against reached out to the Wisconsin-based firm with the news of Mayor Mamdani’s change of policy. Again, the company did not respond.