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Congestion Pricing

Friday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Paid for That Edition

Thursday was congestion pricing day for Gov. Hochul. Plus more news.
12:01 AM EDT on October 16, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Paid for That Edition
Gov. Hochul's office put out this photo of her checking out the future site of an elevator at the Bryant Park subway station. Photo: Governor Hochul Press Office via X

Gov. Hochul loves congestion pricing — just not too much congestion pricing.

The one-time Gridlock Gov’ — so named for her decision to postpone the $15 congestion pricing toll, then bring it back as a $9 congestion pricing toll — made extra effort to highlight subway upgrades at Bryant Park to funds as “funded by congestion pricing” in a statement her office blasted out to mark on Thursday the project’s groundbreaking.

“New Yorkers have already been feeling the benefits of less traffic, safer streets, and cleaner air thanks to congestion pricing, now we take the benefits to the next level as we unleash billions in investment to improve our transit system,” the gov’ said in a statement.

(Hochul did not attend the MTA’s celebratory press conference, but her office did put out the above photo of her checking out the project site.)

But does the governor’s zeal for congestion pricing have its limits? On Thursday, Hochul also told Juliet Papa of 1010WINS that she was “taking a look at” calling off the planned 2028 toll increase to $12, while emphasizing that she was the one who lowered the toll in the first place. (Recall that Hochul also refuses to use her power to raise the toll on gridlock alert days.)

The governor also defended the toll’s benefits and importance to the stability and future of the subway system. Watch a short clip from Papa’s interview below:

The City Reporter and amNY covered the subway accessibility announcement.

In other news:

  • MTA Chair Janno Lieber likened four EAGLE fare enforcement agents slamming a public school educator into a bus shelter to “traffic agents and customers who get parking tickets get into fights sometimes.” (Gothamist)
  • Mayor Mamdani wants local parking garages to not let ICE use their facilities. (NY Post)
  • Fans of the Franklin Avenue Shuttle are having a block party on Prospect Place under the shuttle on Sunday. (NY Groove)
  • Citi Bike wrapped up its Phase 3.5 expansion into the north Bronx, central Queens and southern Brooklyn. (Gothamist)
  • DOT had cameras set up on the Upper West Side to study double-parking, apparently. (ILoveTheUpperWestSide)
  • The New Jersey teen who allegedly stalked and fatally ran over two girls on e-bikes last year has been indicted for murder. (NY Post)
  • Auto mechanics are apparently worried the Delivery Protection Act will mean fewer cars on the road. (amNY)
  • Cops still have not ID’d the cyclist killed by an ambulance driver on Staten Island on Monday. (S.I. Advance)
  • Transit union leader John Samuelsen is yet again trying to shift the focus from horse carriages to e-bikes. Anyone who plans to take him seriously take note: e-bike riders have not killed a single pedestrian in 2026. Not. One. (City & State)
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David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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Congestion Pricing | Kathy Hochul | Today's Headlines

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