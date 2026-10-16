Friday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Paid for That Edition

Gov. Hochul loves congestion pricing — just not too much congestion pricing.

The one-time Gridlock Gov’ — so named for her decision to postpone the $15 congestion pricing toll, then bring it back as a $9 congestion pricing toll — made extra effort to highlight subway upgrades at Bryant Park to funds as “funded by congestion pricing” in a statement her office blasted out to mark on Thursday the project’s groundbreaking.

“New Yorkers have already been feeling the benefits of less traffic, safer streets, and cleaner air thanks to congestion pricing, now we take the benefits to the next level as we unleash billions in investment to improve our transit system,” the gov’ said in a statement.

(Hochul did not attend the MTA’s celebratory press conference, but her office did put out the above photo of her checking out the project site.)

But does the governor’s zeal for congestion pricing have its limits? On Thursday, Hochul also told Juliet Papa of 1010WINS that she was “taking a look at” calling off the planned 2028 toll increase to $12, while emphasizing that she was the one who lowered the toll in the first place. (Recall that Hochul also refuses to use her power to raise the toll on gridlock alert days.)

The governor also defended the toll’s benefits and importance to the stability and future of the subway system. Watch a short clip from Papa’s interview below:

🚦 Hochul on planned congestion pricing hike: 'I'm taking a look at it'



🎙️ @winsjuliet interviews



Stay tuned to 1010 WINS' social media for the upcoming full interview pic.twitter.com/RceNxu8OXO — 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) October 15, 2026

The City Reporter and amNY covered the subway accessibility announcement.

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