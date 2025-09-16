Tuesday’s Headlines: Gridlock Gov’ Alert Edition

The city kicks off its "Gridlock Alert Days" next Monday — the annual ritual of announcing, but not doing anything about, grid-crushing traffic for anyone dumb or unlucky enough to drive in the city.

Officials have designated 20 gridlock days for 2025. Alas, the congestion could've been a lot lighter if Gov. Hochul hadn't pledge to never use the MTA's power to raise congestion tolls up to 25 percent on the gridlock alert days after the New York Post threw a fit about the provision.

The Post ginned up the outrage last Christmas — when anyone in their right mind was watching sports or enjoying time with family — just days ahead of the toll's much-anticipated launch on Jan. 5. Rather than hold the line on congestion pricing, as she has done since President Trump re-entered the White House, Hochul immediately caved and promised not to implement the dynamic pricing scheme.

"Under no circumstances will I allow this discretionary 25-percent surcharge on gridlock days to be used," Hochul said at the time.

Maybe when the governor's stuck in bumper-to-bumper Manhattan traffic next week, she'll reconsider. She knows congestion pricing works, after all.

Congestion pricing is working — and the cameras are staying on. pic.twitter.com/PZgZKlSq6R — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 9, 2025

