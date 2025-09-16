Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Gridlock Gov’ Alert Edition

Blame New York City's "Gridlock Alert Day" traffic next week on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York Post. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on September 16, 2025

The city kicks off its "Gridlock Alert Days" next Monday — the annual ritual of announcing, but not doing anything about, grid-crushing traffic for anyone dumb or unlucky enough to drive in the city.

Officials have designated 20 gridlock days for 2025. Alas, the congestion could've been a lot lighter if Gov. Hochul hadn't pledge to never use the MTA's power to raise congestion tolls up to 25 percent on the gridlock alert days after the New York Post threw a fit about the provision.

The Post ginned up the outrage last Christmas — when anyone in their right mind was watching sports or enjoying time with family — just days ahead of the toll's much-anticipated launch on Jan. 5. Rather than hold the line on congestion pricing, as she has done since President Trump re-entered the White House, Hochul immediately caved and promised not to implement the dynamic pricing scheme.

"Under no circumstances will I allow this discretionary 25-percent surcharge on gridlock days to be used," Hochul said at the time.

Maybe when the governor's stuck in bumper-to-bumper Manhattan traffic next week, she'll reconsider. She knows congestion pricing works, after all.

In other news:

  • Killer driver Edwin Cruz Gomez was indicted for murder in the horrific vehicular killing of Jhoanny Alvarez. (Gothamist. NBC New York, amNY)
  • LIRR workers kicked their option to strike to next year. (Crain's, Gothamist)
  • The number of "licensed" dollar vans has dropped. (amNY)
  • A major car crash on 9th Street at Second Avenue left one person dead and four others injured; the driver was arrested and charged. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • The City covered cabbies' righteous push for access to commercial delivery zones so they can use the bathroom, but didn't mention DOT's warnings about the potential impact on traffic. (Read about that here.)
  • DOT is installing a new mid-block crosswalk on W. 72nd Street. (West Side Rag)
  • Council Member Joann Ariola defended her vote to override the mayor's veto of illegal street vending decriminalization. (QNS)
  • A Bronx driver was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for a 2021 fatal crash in Brooklyn. (Brooklyn Eagle)

David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

