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Protected Bike Lanes

Thursday’s Headlines: Bike Lane Fix Edition

Grace Church School taketh the bike lane, and Grace Church School giveth the bike lane back.
12:01 AM EDT on October 15, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: Bike Lane Fix Edition
The Grace Church School used these barricades to block the Fourth Avenue protected bike lane — until DOT intervened. Photo: Sam Brule

Grace Church School taketh the bike lane, and Grace Church School giveth the bike lane back.

Guards at the Fourth Avenue K-through-12 private school have stopped setting up a daily obstacle course of barricades in the newly upgraded two-way protected bike lane on Fourth Avenue, after DOT told the school doing so was against the law, Streetsblog has learned.

Tuesday marked the first school day this year the school didn’t have the fences up, and two security guards assumed crossing guard roles before school and at dismissal to ensure safety of students. Official DOT cones and unofficial signs posted by the school now line the bike path warning cyclists to stop.

One security guard who spoke to Streetsblog said the school wasn’t trying to antagonize cyclists, and just wanted them to pay attention as they pass through an area busy with school kids.

The more you know, I guess.

Reporting from Sam Brule

In other news:

  • Applications are open for 2027 Open Streets, and DOT hopes more community group, schools and businesses sign on to manage the spaces. (Gothamist)
  • An explosion at the MTA’s 207th Street Yard in Inwood injured nine people. (Patch)
  • The Times surveyed its readers for the country’s five best bike paths.
  • Meet New York City cyclist Jen Mo. (Momentum Magazine)
  • Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, who opposed bike lanes in her district, recently “sabout how the implementation of one successful project can showcase what is possible to a community.” (NYCuriosity)
  • Who’s Keeping Bayside High School Dangerous? (Eastern Queens Greenway)
  • Video footage showed MTA EAGLE fare enforcement agents slamming a Brooklyn public school dean into a bus shelter for allegedly skipping the fare. (Gothamist)
  • TWU said it was blindsided by the mayor’s decision to back a Central Park horse carriage ban. (Hell Gate)
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Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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