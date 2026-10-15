Thursday’s Headlines: Bike Lane Fix Edition

Grace Church School taketh the bike lane, and Grace Church School giveth the bike lane back.

Guards at the Fourth Avenue K-through-12 private school have stopped setting up a daily obstacle course of barricades in the newly upgraded two-way protected bike lane on Fourth Avenue, after DOT told the school doing so was against the law, Streetsblog has learned.

Tuesday marked the first school day this year the school didn’t have the fences up, and two security guards assumed crossing guard roles before school and at dismissal to ensure safety of students. Official DOT cones and unofficial signs posted by the school now line the bike path warning cyclists to stop.

One security guard who spoke to Streetsblog said the school wasn’t trying to antagonize cyclists, and just wanted them to pay attention as they pass through an area busy with school kids.

The more you know, I guess.

Reporting from Sam Brule

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