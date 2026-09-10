Hochul Pitches IBX Transit-Oriented Housing ‘Dream’
"This will be the embodiment of the dream to have more transit-oriented development," the governor said.
By Dave Colon
2:30 PM EDT on September 10, 2026
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.
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