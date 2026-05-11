Brooklyn Bus Route Redesign Gives DOT More Room For ‘Bike Boulevards’ on Dean And Bergen Streets
The MTA's plan paves the way for a great redesign of Bergen and Dean streets.
By Dave Colon
12:02 AM EDT on May 11, 2026
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.
Read More:
Bike Boulevards | Buses | Crown Heights | DOT | MTA | Prospect Heights | Safety | Zohran Mamdani
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