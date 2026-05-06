BREAKING: Bike Boulevards Coming To Key Brooklyn Commute Strips

The Mamdani administration will transform two crucial east-west roadways in Brooklyn to bike boulevards, the administration announced on Wednesday.

Bergen and Dean streets, which run parallel and provide access to and from the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges for thousands of daily cyclists will get the street safety treatment, amNY reported exclusively on Wednesday morning, just as Mayor Mamdani was scheduled to begin a ride with students on the Bergen Bike Bus. The administration later released the news widely.

“These redesigns make our streets work for people and encourage our youngest neighbors to grow into lifelong riders,” Mamdani said in a statement after his ride on Wednesday. “It was such a joy to ride with the families of the Bergen Bike Bus, who have for years strapped on their helmets and pulled out their bikes to show the need for better cycling infrastructure. Now, we’re building a city that meets that vision.”

Mayor Mamdani rode with kids on Wednesday morning in Brooklyn. City Hall Photo

Details of the design have not been finalized, so it is unclear if the Mamdani administration will follow the precedent set by the de Blasio administration of creating bike boulevards that alter roadway directions with diverters to dramatically reduce through car traffic, while still allowing drivers to access every address.

Streetfilms showed off the design in a classic video.

The administration said it would release a design proposal later this year, with the first phase targeted for installation in 2027. It is even unclear which stretches of the roadways will get the treatment, given that both roadways currently have a bus route (westbound Bergen has no bus west of Third Avenue).

The portion of Bergen and Dean west of Flatbush Avenue often have far more bike traffic than car traffic, yet three full lanes are devoted to the movement and storage of cars and trucks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.