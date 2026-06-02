BROKEN NEWS: Streetsblog’s 20th Birthday Street Fair Is Canceled
It pains us to write this — actually, it really really does pain us to write this.
12:02 AM EDT on June 2, 2026
The Streetsblog Medical Desk was established shortly after Gersh Kuntzman took over as editor in June 2018. Its role is to ensure that any medical condition suffered by any member of the staff is properly noted.
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