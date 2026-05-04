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Monday’s Headlines: The Week Ahead Edition

It's going to be a busy week for the livable streets movement, so set your calendars. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on May 4, 2026
Monday’s Headlines: The Week Ahead Edition
Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear (left) will chat about their book with Gersh Kuntzman (inset).

It’s going to be a busy week for the livable streets movement, so set your calendars:

  • Tonight at 7 p.m., Manhattan Community Board 6 will discuss — virtually — the city Department of Transportation’s two designs for restoring the center mall of Park Avenue for cycling, walking and, in the words of the Times, eating a sandwich. Click here to register.
  • Also tonight, at Theater for the New City, “Bike Shop: The Musical,” by Elizabeth Barkan and Caroline Murphy, continues its run (curtain is 8 p.m.). Details about the production are here, but you should know that a small number of Streetsbloggers will be at Thursday night’s performance. Good seats are still available.
  • On Tuesday, May 5, our friends at NY Groove are doing another live show at Caveat on the Lower East Side. Info here.
  • On Wednesday, May 6, Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman will (im)moderate a discussion with “War on Cars” podcast co-stars Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon about their book (co-written with Streetsblog founder Aaron Naparstek), “Life After Cars.” The book is a nationwide juggernaut, but we expect Kuntzman to keep the focus on local battles to end the tyranny of the automobile. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Branch library on Fifth Avenue in Midtown, and there will be time for questions after. Info here.

Like always, all of these and other upcoming events are on the Streetsblog calendar. Bookmark it today!

In other news:

  • The mayor is biking everywhere this spring. One New Yorker spotted him on the Hudson River Greenway on Friday — after his stop at the RPA Assembly, we’re told:
  • NYPD roughed up street protesters after helping bring someone in ICE custody to a Wykcoff Hospital in Bushwick. (amNY)
  • The Google Maps feeds for the Roosevelt Island Tram schedule runs off Assembly Member Alex Bores’s laptop. (Patch)
  • Cornell University’s president drove his car into a student protester. (NY Times)
  • Parks turned vacant lots and a rundown street into a park in the Bronx. (CBS New York)
  • The Times did a nice visualization of DOT’s proposal for Grand Army Plaza, which also got some positive ink in the Daily News.
  • Did Outfront Media illegally trim two city trees to improve visibility for an iPhone billboard? (W42ST)
  • The vehicular killing of a 9-year-old boy in South Williamsburg was big news on Friday. (Streetsblog, NY Times)
  • Council Member Frank Morano (R-Staten Island) wants illegal tow-trucks off city streets. (Gothamist)
  • A Long Island City pothole keeps coming back despite DOT’s best efforts. (NY Post)
  • Word to U.S. lawmakers: The British make it extremely difficult to get a driver’s license. (NY Times)
  • A Tesla driver struck and injured and 13-year-old on a bike on Long Island. (Daily Voice)
  • The MTA is playing hardball in its transit union negotiations, demanding four-hour notice when workers want to call out sick. (amNY)
  • A day in the life of a New York City wheelchair user. (NY Times)
  • Lime wants its scooters to be able to operate in Lyft’s Citi Bike service area, Gothamist reported (but we had it a few days earlier)
  • A hundred or so anti-bike Upper West Siders showed up to complain about the DOT’s very solid complete streets plan for W. 72nd Street. (NY Post, amNY)
  • Council members want to crack down on all that dog shit. (The City)
  • And finally, New York turned its streets and highways over to 30,000+ cyclists — including Mayor Mamdani — for the annual Five Boro Bike Tour.
Mayor Mamdani became the first sitting mayor to complete the Five Boro Bike Tour on Sunday — an in a suit, no less. Photo: Kara McCurdy
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Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

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