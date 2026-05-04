Monday’s Headlines: The Week Ahead Edition
It's going to be a busy week for the livable streets movement, so set your calendars. Plus other news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on May 4, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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