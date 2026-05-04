Monday’s Headlines: The Week Ahead Edition

It’s going to be a busy week for the livable streets movement, so set your calendars:

Like always, all of these and other upcoming events are on the Streetsblog calendar. Bookmark it today!

In other news:

The mayor is biking everywhere this spring. One New Yorker spotted him on the Hudson River Greenway on Friday — after his stop at the RPA Assembly, we’re told:

oomf urgently called to inform us that his friend ate shit biking on the west side highway bike path and a man helped him up + asked if he was ok and when he looked up it was none other than mayor zohran mamdani on his citibike. closest you can get irl to being saved by spiderman — isla de luca (@isladeluca) May 2, 2026