Tuesday’s Headlines: Mamdani On Notice Edition

You may have noticed that we have been covering police parking and reckless driving for years. Our coverage has been so solid that even the federal Department of Justice was inspired to act.

Mayor Mamdani knows all about that, but it’s hard for a mayor to know about every single recklessly driving cop who threatens all the residents within driving distance of his precinct house. I mean, there are so many!

But as part of our annual March (Parking) Madness contest this year — polls close tonight at 10 p.m.! — we spotted cops at the 120th Precinct whose personal driving is so egregious that we simply had to bring it up to Hizzoner.

So we sent Sophia Lebowitz to ask the question — a question, frankly, that other outlets should be asking:

As part of Streetsblog’s annual review of placard parking at precinct houses, we discovered that at Staten Island’s 120th Precinct, 82 percent of police officers’ personal vehicles had been ticketed by cameras for reckless driving multiple times. One cop had 57 camera tickets, another had 40, another had 25 and another had 24, you get the idea. Why does the city provide free parking to police officers who drive recklessly through school zones — or will you do something about it?

First, Mamdani showed off his charm:

Mamdani to a reporter: "Can you say that five times fast?" pic.twitter.com/AORdZWvBaQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

But then he promised, “We will definitely follow up on that thank you for flagging.”

A “thank you” from the mayor! So I guess I’ll offer a hearty, “You’re welcome!” to the mayor for our role in making him fully aware that cops are among the worst drivers in town. But it also means the mayor is again on notice that the Mamdani-O-Meter (right) doesn’t only move in one direction … and we’ll be watching to see what he does.

In other news: