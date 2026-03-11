Wednesday’s Headlines: One House Many Smiles Edition

We're not popping Champagne yet, but we were pleased to see that Albany legislators pushed back hard on Gov. Hochul's controversial scheme to reduce car insurance payments, in part, by reducing compensation paid out to victims of car crashes.

Streetsblog's Woodstein team — Kevin Duggan and Austin C. Jefferson — has been covering the proposal since the moment Hochul revealed it in her State of the State address, and I mean every step of the way: showing what a bad idea it is, showing that it's actually a plot by Uber, showing how unfair it is to victims, and even offering the governor a better way to cut costs.

Well, someone's listening: late on Monday night, the state Assembly and Senate released their proposed budgets — and neither included the proposal. As rebukes go, this is somewhere between stinging and a mild negotiating ploy, but still, it suggests that not everyone in the state's power corridors thinks that making it cheaper to drive is a good idea, given the billions of dollars wasted in crashes and the other deleterious effects of cars on our state.

Read Jefferson's story here. Other outlets covered the budget, but no one touched the big news. Instead, you got this:

State lawmakers are OK with a small fare-free bus pilot. ( amNY

And they want to rein in super speeders. ( amNY

And they want Gov. Hochul to hold firm on the climate. ( NY Focus

In other news:

And, finally, here are some of these pictures of street safety devices that were ruined by city snow plows that our readers sent in after we asked for them yesterday:

Sixth Avenue near White Street. Photo: Streetsblog

Bartel-Pritchard Circle at Prospect Park West. Photo: Rebecca Korbet