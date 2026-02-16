Monday’s Headlines: Presidents’ Day Edition

We'll take today off to honor the Presidents of the United States (and maybe even a few presidents of the United States). We'll be back tomorrow tanned, rested and ready, but we did want to fill you in on a lot of new you might have missed over the weekend:
- The best story was out of Hell Gate, which built a shining tower on the foundation of our earlier coverage of the effort by Richmond Hill parents to keep cars out of Forest Park. Where we accused Council Member Joann Ariola of trolling her own constituents, reporter Erin Durkin got Ariola on the horn. "I'm an adult, and I don't troll," said the Council member, who had circled the park at least twice in her car in search of the protesters. "I respected their right to protest." (She also dismissed the idea that her three dozen speed-camera infractions should be a concern to area pedestrians.)
- The Times had an interesting op-ed about how free buses could not only improve the lives of commuters, but also clear up court backlogs.
- The Daily News had more on the international fugitive who killed Be Tran in a hit and run.
- Rich people and luxury cars — a deadly combination. (NY Post)
- Obviously, the big story on Friday was the Mamdani administration announcement that it would restart a bunch of projects that had been killed by the Adams administration. Everyone had it — NYDN, Streetsblog, NY Post — but we added in some perspective that not everyone is on board.
- Speaking of hit-and-run crashes, a 71-year-old Brooklyn man is in critical condition because of a driver. (Gothamist)
- Save to dogs! Get them out of the subway! (Gothamist)
- Wow, tell us what you really think about President Trump's transportation agenda! (amNY)
- Harold Holzer is not only a national treasure ... he's now Manhattan's borough historian. (NY Times)
- MTA CEO Janno Lieber offers his take on why the Second Avenue Subway must be expanded into Harlem. (amNY)