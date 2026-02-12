Thursday’s Headlines: Down With DSPs Edition

On Thursday, a coalition of labor rights and environmental groups will rally on the City Hall steps to support the re-introduction of Council Member Tiffany Cabán's Delivery Protection Act, which would force Amazon to directly hire its delivery drivers.

The bill had broad support last year from labor groups and 41 of the Council's 51 members from across the political spectrum, including now-Speaker Julie Menin. Amazon currently uses third-party Delivery Service Partners, or DSPs, to make its deliveries — a model that allows the company to skirt responsibility for its massive delivery operations. DSPs pop up and close down constantly, repeatedly forcing delivery drivers out of work.

None of the employees on the street making deliveries for Amazon — who wear Amazon uniformx and drive Amazon-branded vehicle — technically work for the company. Instead, they work for a DSP that leases Amazon-branded equipment and works out of "last mile" warehouses, often on an exclusive basis with the online retail giant.

On Wednesday, the day before the bill’s reintroduction, a new group of chambers of commerce and DSPs emerged to fight against the law, inaugurating their campaign with an op-ed in amNY from the heads of the Brooklyn and Queens chambers of commerce.

DSP workers at Amazon’s Maspeth warehouse unionized with the Teamsters back in 2024, and workers claim there is a link between the precarious employment model and traffic safety. Traffic injuries have increased near last-mile DSP warehouses, a report from the city comptroller's office found last year.

Thursday's rally starts at 10:30 a.m.

– Sophia Lebowitz

In other news: