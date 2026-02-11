Wednesday’s Headlines: Thick Snow, Thin Patience Edition

We've been holding our tongues and trying to remain patient during the epic cold snap, but we can be silent no longer: Too many bike lanes are completely unusable because the Sanitation Department has not cleared them.

During a walk to get a slice at midday yesterday — more than 15 days after the routine 12-inch snowfall of Jan. 25 — Managing Editor David Meyer saw that the protected bike lanes on Grand and Lafayette streets in Little Italy had still not been plowed (even though we mentioned them in a story two days earlier and had posted about this on our popular social media channels, too).

It's especially galling because there is so much pent-up demand for cycling, despite the cold. As Dave Colon reports today in Streetsblog, ridership numbers are actually pretty high, even though it's freakin' freezing out there, even though hundreds of Citi Bike docks are like Shackleton's Endurance, and even though many bike lanes are impassable.

We asked the DSNY about its performance, and agency spokesman Vincent Gragnani got right back to us, promising, "These lanes will be addressed on this evening’s [Tuesday's] shift as part of our ongoing operations across the city. If you check back around midnight, they should all be done."

(Midnight? Come on, man, it's five o'clock somewhere! We'll update this story on Wednesday morning when we bike in.) (Update: Overnight, the DSNY sent over pictures confirming that the lanes were, in fact, finally cleared. In other words, Streetsblog gets action)

"The Department recognizes that protected bike lanes are critical infrastructure for commuters, and as such we have brined, salted and plowed them, not just once, but over and over, many times, before and since the Jan. 25 snowfall," Gragnani added, drawing some groans in the Streetsblog newsroom. "We know that unlike vehicle lanes, which have massive heavy tires constantly smashing and melting scattered snow and ice, bike lanes need more attention, and we have been working around the clock to keep them clear."

He reminded us that in addition to clearing snow from thousands of miles of car and bike lanes, shoveling tens of thousands of crosswalks, melting hundreds of millions of pounds of snow, the agency is also "collecting the 24 million pounds of trash and recycling New Yorkers leave out every day."

OK, Mr. New York's Strongest, touché. But this is definitely not over. As Sophia Lebowitz reported on Monday, the response to the snow — by the Sanitation Department, by private homeowners, Lyft and by homeless outreach workers, as the Post reported — has been spotty at best.

And our friends at the Transit app sent over evidence (at least from its users) that bus stops are not as clear as they should be at this point:

Chart: Transit

That said, Hell Gate did a Q&A with a Sanitation worker who said the city did a better-than-average job. The City Council will host a hearing on Feb. 23 on this very topic. We'll bring receipts.

In other news: