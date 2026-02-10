Tuesday’s Headlines: A Gateway to Nothing Edition

The big story yesterday was that even though a judge ruled last week that the Trump administration can't withhold funding from the Gateway Tunnel project, the project remains stalled.

Judge Jeannette Vargas of Federal District Court in Manhattan had ordered the Trump administration to end a four-month suspension of funding, but as the Daily News, The New York Times, Gothamist and amNY reported yesterday, Vargas stayed her own ruling until Thursday to give the piqued president a chance to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

So until then, 1,000 workers are off the job. And the most important infrastructure project in the country is on hold. Sen. Chuck Schumer and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill rallied with workers yesterday.

We broke down what the entire issue is about — Trump's vanity — last week. Refresh your memory here.

In other news: