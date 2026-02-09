Video: Another Way The Snow Reveals Our Misallocation of Public Space

Hopefully by now, you’re familiar with sneckdowns, but misuse of public space isn't the only thing that snow reveals about our city. In the aftermath of the Jan. 25 storm, it’s become evident that many New Yorkers barely use the cars they own and, instead, use their private vehicles to seize public space.

It's especially appalling in New York City, where nothing, except for nearly three million parking spaces, is free.

And that's a huge mistake. According to a 2024 Hunter College study, if drivers were charged market rate for parking, the city would bring in an additional $12.3 billion annually (roughly nine times the Department of Transportation budget).

Check out our latest video: