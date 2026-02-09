Skip to Content
Parking

Video: Another Way The Snow Reveals Our Misallocation of Public Space

New Yorkers barely use their cars and, instead, use them to seize public space.

12:02 AM EST on February 9, 2026

Here’s a New Yorker justifying his ownership of a car he admits he does not need.

|Photos: Henry Beebe-Center

Hopefully by now, you’re familiar with sneckdowns, but misuse of public space isn't the only thing that snow reveals about our city. In the aftermath of the Jan. 25 storm, it’s become evident that many New Yorkers barely use the cars they own and, instead, use their private vehicles to seize public space.

It's especially appalling in New York City, where nothing, except for nearly three million parking spaces, is free.

And that's a huge mistake. According to a 2024 Hunter College study, if drivers were charged market rate for parking, the city would bring in an additional $12.3 billion annually (roughly nine times the Department of Transportation budget).

Check out our latest video:

Henry Beebe-Center

After attending the University of Vermont, Henry packed his things and went to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of working in the motion picture industry. He quickly found that no amount of Hollywood glamour was worth having to endure the suburban hellscape that is Southern California. He’s been in New York ever since — and he's obsessed with urbanism.

Read More:

