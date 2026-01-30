Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Too Cold To Joke Edition

Let's just get to the headlines, which was again dominated by weather-related stories. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on January 30, 2026

It's going to be so f'ing cold today, so we won't waste your time with self-indulgent tributes to how awesome we are. Let's just get to the news, which was again dominated by weather-related stories:

  • Let's all welcome the New York Times to the discovery that pedestrians are second-class citizens in New York City after a snowfall — which we pointed out right as the flakes ended. I don't want to quibble, but I preferred our headline ("NYC Is A HELLSCAPE For Pedestrians") to the Gray Lady's ("Why There Are Snow Mountains at New York’s Intersections and Bus Stops").
  • How cold is it outside? The NYPD and the Sanitation Department have been ordered to stop demolishing homeless encampments, which the Post naturally blamed on our "democratic socialist" mayor.
  • Meanwhile, the Guardian thinks Hizzoner is doing just fine.
  • The hot-tub melters are deployed. (Gothamist, NY Post)
  • Rail problem: Platform of shame on the Staten Island Railroad. (SI Advance)
  • Who is paying former TLC Commissioner Matt Daus to say that taxis should be completely exempted from congestion pricing? "Taxis, FHVs [Ubers], and buses are among the most space-efficient vehicles on Manhattan streets," Daus wrote. Well, he got one out of three right. (amNY)
  • Yesterday, we scooped that the MTA may soon have to shut down the Second Avenue Subway because of President Trump, and amNY followed it (with credit!).
  • More and more outlets are noticing Instacart's "regulatory response fee" that it's passing onto customers because the company doesn't want to be on the hook for paying the full minimum wage. (Gothamist)
  • StreetsPAC endorsed Assembly candidate Diana Moreno and state Senate candidate Keith Powers in special elections to replace Zohran Mamdani and Brad Hoylman-Sigal, respectively. (StreetsPAC)
  • The Council overrode an old Mayor Adams veto and ushered in reform for street vendors. (amNY)
  • Finally, there will be an Alex Pretti memorial ride in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis this Saturday at 2 p.m. from Foley Square. (Instagram)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Parking Placards

Ten Years of Placard Abuse: The Criminal Practice that Mamdani Must End

Placard corruption has drowned New York City in illegally parked cars for more than a decade. Mayor Mamdani must end it for good.

January 30, 2026
Traffic Enforcement

Data Analysis: Super Speeders and Red Light Violators Are Less Likely to Get NYPD Tickets

Drivers caught most often by speed and red light cameras are at the receiving end of comparatively little NYPD enforcement.

January 30, 2026
Car-Free Streets

Open Streets are Business Incubators, Yet Another Report Shows

Want jobs? Keep out the cars.

January 30, 2026
Penn Station

Byford Hopes Cash-Strapped NYC Will Help Fund Trump’s Penn Station Rehab

The Trump administration controls the future of Penn Station — but wants New York to pay for it.

January 29, 2026
Delivery workers

Delivery Workers Are the Safest Cyclists On the Road, Study Finds

A new study from sociology researchers at Hunter College embraces e-bikes.

January 29, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: A Sketchy Case Edition

Congestion pricing looks like it'll be safe, thanks to flimsy arguments from President Trump's lawyers. Plus other news.

January 29, 2026
See all posts