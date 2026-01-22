Thursday’s Headlines: Affordability-Washing Edition

Gov. Hochul will be in the city on Thursday to pitch her tech industry-backed bid to lower car insurance premiums by reducing compensation to crash victims.

Anyone tuning into the governor's announcement would be wise to read Streetsblog reporter Kevin Duggan's latest story about CAR, or "Citizens for Affordable Rates," the Uber-backed Astroturf campaign pushing Hochul's proposal. CAR has poured millions of dollars into convincing New York politicians that car insurance rates are unspeakably and unreasonably high in a state where car crashes are the leading cause of injury-related death.

Too high? Try too low!

The governor's plan to cut insurance premiums is partially built on reducing compensation to some of those victims by "tightening" the definition of "serious injury," Duggan reports.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie isn't convinced, Streetsblog Albany Bureau Chief Austin C. Jefferson reported. Heastie told reporters on Wednesday that while he agrees that "insurance rates are very high ... victims of accidents [sic] need to have their settlements and their days in court."

Read Jefferson's full report here and Duggan's barnburner of a curtain-raiser here.

In other news: