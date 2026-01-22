Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Affordability-Washing Edition

Gov. Hochul is pushing an Uber-backed campaign to lower car insurance costs at the expensive of victims. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EST on January 22, 2026

Will Gov. Hochul throw victims of car crashes under the bus in her bid to pass an Uber-backed push to lower car insurance rates?

Gov. Hochul will be in the city on Thursday to pitch her tech industry-backed bid to lower car insurance premiums by reducing compensation to crash victims.

Anyone tuning into the governor's announcement would be wise to read Streetsblog reporter Kevin Duggan's latest story about CAR, or "Citizens for Affordable Rates," the Uber-backed Astroturf campaign pushing Hochul's proposal. CAR has poured millions of dollars into convincing New York politicians that car insurance rates are unspeakably and unreasonably high in a state where car crashes are the leading cause of injury-related death.

Too high? Try too low!

The governor's plan to cut insurance premiums is partially built on reducing compensation to some of those victims by "tightening" the definition of "serious injury," Duggan reports.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie isn't convinced, Streetsblog Albany Bureau Chief Austin C. Jefferson reported. Heastie told reporters on Wednesday that while he agrees that "insurance rates are very high ... victims of accidents [sic] need to have their settlements and their days in court."

Read Jefferson's full report here and Duggan's barnburner of a curtain-raiser here.

In other news:

  • Can New York's historic highway boondoggles chart a path for "community-led reform"? (Bloomberg CityLab)
  • In one of his last acts as New Jersey governor, Phil Murphy pardoned a donor's son who struck and killed a woman in a 2022 hit-and-run. (Politico)
  • Hudson River Park Trust will no longer rent space for ICE to park its cars and vans after scrutiny from the press. (The City)
  • Subway workers rallied for a faster resolution to the four-year-old case against a man who assaulted subway clean Anthony Nelson. (The City, ABC7)
  • Rit in Peace: Adams DEP Commissioner Rit Aggarwala is stepping down Jan. 31. (The City)
  • The LIRR declared victory after imposing new fees on riders who wait until the last minute to activate their tickets. (Newsday)
  • The Rockaway Park subway platform is "in shambles," Gothamist reported.
  • A state judge ordered New York to redraw the 11th Congressional District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the lone Republican in the city congressional delegation. (Gothamist)
  • The Times explored Mayor Mamdani's relationship with his police commissioner.
  • How the G train shutdown created a new cadre of Citi Bike cyclists. (Patrick Cleary via Substack)
  • Meet new DCWP Commissioner Sam Levine. (WNYC)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Bad News 2026

‘CAR’-Tastrophe: Big Tech is Secretly Behind Hochul’s Auto Insurance Rate Cut Push

Is Uber really interested in a more affordable New York?

January 22, 2026
Streetsblog Empire StateAuto Insurance

Heastie Undecided On Gov. Hochul’s Uber-Backed Push to Lower Car Insurance Rates

The Assembly Speaker is definitely not sold on Gov. Hochul's effort to reduce car insurance costs by lowing payouts to victims.

January 22, 2026
Car-Free Parks

From the Top: Eric Adams Directly Ordered Cars Back Inside Staten Island Park

The former mayor got the city to move at warp speed for cars.

January 22, 2026
Penn Station

Amtrak Quietly Fast-Tracking Trump Penn Station Transformation

Amtrak won't say whether it will make public its criteria for picking a contractor for its Trumpified Penn Station revamp.

January 22, 2026
Queensboro Bridge

Queenshorror Bridge: Two Days After Minor Storm, Span Was An Ice Sheet (But It’s Better Now!)

Bike riders are angry about conditions on the Queensboro Bridge bike lane more than two days after a fairly insignificant snowfall ended.

January 21, 2026
Janno Lieber

INTERVIEW: MTA Chair Janno Lieber Talks to Streetsblog to Mark Four Years at the Top

The MTA chairman talked with Streetsblog about his tenure, congestion pricing, bus stops, Babe Ruth and more.

January 21, 2026
See all posts