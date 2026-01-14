Wednesday’s Headlines: Hochul Has Her Say Edition

The State of the State is Mamdani.

That's if you believe the headlines out of Albany after Gov. Hochul's "State of the State" speech on Tuesday: "Hochul Promises More Affordable New York, Boosting Mamdani’s Pledge," said The City. "Mr. Mamdani Goes to Albany, This Time as a Political Celebrity," rang the Times.

It may have been the former Assembly member-turned-mayor's big homecoming, but it was Gov. Hochul's turf. The mayor jumped up to applaud her when she committed to expand childcare, but it wasn't all roses for his agenda: Free buses did not make the speech, the content of which typically presages the substance of the governor's forthcoming budget.

Streetsblog's got you covered on every corner of the transportation pieces of Hochul's 2026 agenda:

More to come: Hochul also threw her lot in with an industry-backed push to lower auto insurance rates (by making it harder for victims to file claims), something Mamdani told reporters he was "excited" about. Stay tuned for our coverage.

Mayor Mamdani says he was excited not only by Gov. Hochul’s childcare pledge but also by her proposed reforms to SEQRA to build more housing, and efforts to lower auto insurance premiums pic.twitter.com/7P455XEEsF — Nick Garber (@nick_garber) January 13, 2026

In other news: