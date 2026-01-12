Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Protected Bike Lanes

BREAKING: Brooklyn Judge Dismisses Court St. Bike Lane Lawsuit

Justice Inga O'Neale dismissed the lawsuit by the Court Street Merchants Association.

5:45 PM EST on January 12, 2026

The Court Street bike lane.

|Photo: Kevin Duggan

The Court Street bike lane lives!

A Brooklyn Supreme Court judge tossed out a lawsuit against the protected bike lane on Monday, rejecting an attempt by a local business group to kill the street-safety project.

Justice Inga O'Neale dismissed the lawsuit by the Court Street Merchants Association, according to a court notice, though the full decision was not immediately posted.

Supporters were relieved that the parking-protected bike lane will stay in place, especially after a different judge in Queens recently ordered the city rip out a half-done cycling path in that borough.

"That’s great news," said Peter Beadle, an attorney and safe-streets advocate.

The case could further bolster the Department of Transportation's long-established authority to implement street redesigns as long as it follows a rational process — even if some local interests oppose it, said Beadle, who declined additional speculation until he saw Judge O'Neale's ruling.

"Assuming it’s written the way I expect it is — with that caveat — it certainly strengthens the DOT’s position," Beadle said. "The streets are for the DOT to manage and they have the discretion to manage them as long as it follows a rational basis."

A similar lawsuit against the protected bike lanes on 31st Street in Astoria last year led to a judge ordering the city to rip it out due to missing paperwork, but Mayor Mamdani filed an appeal within days of taking office, and made DOT file the remaining documentation.

On Court Street, the Merchants Association sued DOT last fall, claiming that the agency's project would hurt businesses and schools along the corridor.

Unlike the Astoria case where the bike lane was only partially done, the Brooklyn suit came as the agency had largely completed its work.

DOT implemented a road diet, cutting the street's layout from two driving lanes to one between Schermerhorn Street and Hamilton Avenue, while adding a new offset parking lane and a protected bike path along the eastern curb.

The business group – backed by longtime local businesses including a hardware store, a café, and a vintage shop — wanted DOT to downgrade the redesign to an unprotected bike lane for more "maneuverability," but a lawyer for the city warned that could bring back the rampant double-parking that plagued the strip before the overhaul.

The concerns by the opponents also did not reflect the reality of how most people got to Court Street. Nearly three-quarters of people DOT surveyed along the busy corridor last year got there on foot, while 64 percent said they took the subway or bus, according to data the agency filed in court. More than a fifth of respondents (22 percent) said they rode a bike or a Citi Bike to get to Court.

Only 18 percent of people got to the street in cars, including people using rideshare services and carpooling, meaning that more people biked to get there than drove even before there was a safe cycling path to do so.

DOT spokesman Vin Barone said the agency will review the judge's order once it's issued.

A lawyer for the merchants association did not respond for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back soon.

Kevin Duggan
@kduggan16

Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been covering New York since about 2017 after getting his masters in journalism from Dublin City University in Ireland. After some freelancing, he landed a job with Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He’s on Twitter at @kduggan16. And his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

bus lanes

‘It’s About Execution’: Mamdani Deputy Mayor Slams Adams for ‘Interference’ With Bus Projects

The Mamdani administration revived a Madison Avenue bus lane project that officials said was stalled by the previous mayor's team.

January 12, 2026
Community Boards

Parking-Obsesssed West Side Community Board Snubs Ask For Loading Zone

Parking continues to reign supreme on the Upper West Side.

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog Investigates

Unlicensed Drivers Comprise One-Quarter Of Street Fatalities: Data

Unlicensed drivers are now responsible for one-quarter of road fatalities — and are linked to fatal crashes much more often now than pre-pandemic, a new Streetsblog analysis shows.

January 12, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Red Means Stop Edition

We're getting more red light cameras! Plus other news.

January 12, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: From Hero to Zero Edition

Mayor Mamdani's sympathy for cyclists over the Williamsburg Bridge has yet to trickle down to his NYPD. Plus more news.

January 9, 2026
Car-Free Parks

Mayor Adams Let Drivers Back into Forest Park — and Mayor Mamdani Can Fix It

Here's another easy fix for Mayor Mamdani.

January 9, 2026
See all posts