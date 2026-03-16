Monday’s Headlines: Beware of ‘Fraud’ Fraud Edition

The news on Friday before we closed up shop for the weekend was a press conference held by Gov. Hochul in support of her increasingly desperate push to lower car insurance rates.

Readers of Streetsblog know that we've thrown virtually all of our limited resources to challenge the governor's basic premise that owning a car is too expensive and that victims of car crashes are just scammers. We know better — and our coverage has led many reasonable people (like our state reps) to similarly question the governor's supposition.

After all, her Big Tech supporters are hiring actors and throwing around money like its softballs on an April weekend to bolster her case — not a good look.

As much as we admire our colleagues, boy, they just do not fact-check these claims. The City, for example, wrote, "The governor pinned surging auto insurance premiums on an 80-percent spike in fraud claims since 2020," without reporting (as we have) that the fraud claims are merely reports from the insurance industry ... and are not limited to alleged auto fraud claims. We've also reported that those "reports" of fraud rarely lead to arrests and have resulted in even fewer convictions, as we reported.

Meanwhile, the Times, wrote, "Supporters of the plan say reforms are necessary to crack down on a spate of staged car crashes," without pointing out that said "spate" is merely alleged staged crashes ... and those allegations amount to just a tiny fraction of the 400,000 or so very real crashes every year in New York State.

Meanwhile, we've offered many better ways to cut costs without endangering vulnerable road users. And we know the governor is reading, so maybe she'll also listen. (All our coverage of the scam is here.)

In other news:

Photo: Andrew Hampsas

Photo: Andrew Hampsas