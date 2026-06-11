Thursday’s Headlines: Reset the Meter Edition

We’re back at square zero.

All things must pass.

Mayor Mamdani’s epic run of not disappointing the livable streets movement ended on Wednesday after Streetsblog published Kevin Duggan’s story about the city’s failure to advance a bold plan for the Eastern Queens Greenway.

In an apparent attempt to appease Council Member Vickie Paladino’s “my-way-is-the-highway” approach, the Department of Transportation put forward a plan for a greenway with sharrows, which is not a greenway at all. Paladino, of course, is the same elected whose behavior at a greenway planning session was so egregious that the city created a code of conduct for such meetings.

So the mayor, who had gone 47 days without disappointing the movement, is back at square zero. The 47-day run was the second-longest run of Mamdani’s six-plus-month tenure. The previous record was 51 days, which ended on April 24 two reasons.

We almost reset it in late May after Mayor Mamdani decisively moved to advance the QueensWay linear park in a way that, some of our editorial board believes, will make it impossible to ever restore MTA service along the defunct Rockaway Branch, aka the QueensLink.

We opted not to reset the meter, but took a lot of heat about it from some Eastern Queens readers who look to Hizzoner to improve their commutes. But we could neither hem nor haw about the administration’s capitulation to anti-bike hostage-takers in Eastern Queens, which will likely embolden other bike lane opponents, so the mayor goes from hero to zero.

In other news:

After the reset on Wednesday, our meter quickly moved to 001, thanks to yesterday’s announcement that the city would bar cars from the restored Carroll Street Bridge in Brooklyn. The mayor should keep the good news coming by now announcing a low-traffic-neighborhood configuration in the area around the historic wooden span, but that’s a meter reset for another day. ( )

We had trouble following the MSG watch party back and forth on Wednesday between Mayor Mamdani/NYPD and James Dolan, but it all worked out in the end when the NBA let the city broadcast games on LinkNYC kiosks (and then the Knicks won):

When James Dolan cancels the watch party outside MSG, we bring the watch party to you.



Thanks to the @NBA, Knicks Game 4 is now playing on dozens of @LinkNYC screens across our city.



LGK. pic.twitter.com/gRcYjobzSV — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 11, 2026