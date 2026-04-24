‘Unacceptable’: Mamdani Condemns Super Speeder Cop, But Won’t Commit to Action
The mayor called James Giovansanti's 547 speed and red light camera tickets "unacceptable" — but said an official response remains subject to "a conversation internally."
By Kevin Duggan
12:45 PM EDT on April 24, 2026
Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been reporting on New York since 2018, starting at Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He is on Bluesky at @kevinduggan.bsky.social and his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.
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NYPD | NYPD | Police Misconduct | Safety | speeding | Speeding Cameras | Zohran Mamdani
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