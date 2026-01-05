Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Happy Birthday, Congestion Pricing Edition

The anniversary stories are here. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on January 5, 2026

It’s a party.

This week is going to be congestion pricing week in the city, as all the outlets mark today's one-year anniversary with largely laudatory coverage. And why not? The toll is working more or less as expected.

Each outlet will likely focus on what it feels is most important, but here's what we're seeing so far:

  • Fast Company spotlighted how 24 million fewer cars have entered the toll zone since Jan. 5, 2025. That's cool, said every lung in Manhattan.
  • Vital City saw the glass as a bit more than half-full, with the unambiguous success of congestion pricing tempered slightly by the fact that travel speeds aren't as fast as everyone thought they'd be.
  • Bloomberg went straight at the critics to show the success of the toll in five charts.
  • We added a chart of our own — Broadway grosses — in David Meyer's seminal overview piece for Streetsblog.
  • And Dave Colon rounds up all the remaining lawsuits against congestion pricing (yes, the wheels of justice grind slowly even as Midtown buses move a bit faster).

Gov. Hochul is slated to do her own birthday party at 2:45 p.m. at the F train station at 14th Street in Manhattan. Dave Colon better bring us back some cake.

In other news:

He has yet to disappoint.
  • The big story over the weekend was Mayor Mamdani's Saturday announcement that he would complete the full road diet on McGuinness Boulevard, the one ex-Mayor Eric Adams had watered-down in a corruption scandal. Our coverage was seminal, but it was followed by NY1, NY Times and the Daily News.
  • Speaking of not disappointing the livable streets movement, Mayor Mamdani rode the bus again last night. (X.com)
  • A car driver struck and badly injured a scooter rider in Queens. (amNY)
  • The Daily News had more details from Sunday's fatal crash in Staten Island.
  • The Post, predictably, is freaking out about the 10-cent transit fare increase — the one that has been scheduled for years and known about for months. But the paper also highlighted higher hikes on commuter lines. Gothamist played it in the middle, while The Times played it straight, including the key line: "The Metropolitan Transportation Authority ... approved the increase in September." As Tommy Ko of the Post used to bellow in the newsroom, "We are newspaper, not oldspaper."
  • The Post is already calling Council Member Julie Menin "Speaker," but her likely election isn't until later this week. That said, the division-obsessed paper played up Menin's Zionism as a counterweight to Mayor Mamdani's criticism of Israel (only to then begrudgingly admit that City Hall has no real role in international affairs).
  • The Post also wrote up the "controversial" pasts of Mamdani's cabinet, but this is all the slime they could hurl at the DOT commissioner: "Mike Flynn will serve as the city’s transportation commissioner as Mamdani aims to overhaul public transportation in the city by making buses free. He boasts a decade of experience in the Department of Transportation before he jumped ship to work at a consulting firm." Wow, what a radical!
  • One crash is too many, but before we fully move onto 2026, let's remember that crashes, injuries and fatalities were way down last year in New York City. That's more evidence that Vision Zero does work — and that the Mamdani administration has to triple down on it. (NYDN)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Congestion Pricing

How Congestion Pricing Proved the Haters Wrong and Is Changing New York for the Better

Happy birthday to the toll cameras! Congestion pricing is working as promised — defying haters and doubters, including President Trump. Here's why.

January 5, 2026
Lawsuits

So What’s Going On With All Those Congestion Pricing Lawsuits?

We're not lawyers, but we have read all of these lawsuits half a dozen times so you don't have to.

January 5, 2026
Homelessness

Experts Offer Mamdani New Advice About Homelessness, Following Deep Streetsblog investigation

Mayor Mamdani must appoint a "czar" for the hardest-to-reach homeless cases, focus on intervention and simplify the lengthy process to get qualified for housing, a new report says.

January 5, 2026
Greenpoint

Mamdani Announces Full McGuinness Road Diet, Finishing a Job Halted by Adams

Mayor Mamdani chose the third full day of his tenure to announce that he will complete the full safety redesign of deadly McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint — a project that was created under Mayor Bill de Blasio, but watered down by Mayor Adams in a corruption scandal.

January 3, 2026
DOT

In With Flynn: New DOT Commissioner Wants To Be ‘Bolder, More Ambitious’

Up close and personal with the 46-year-old native New Yorker and Met fan who wants to carry out Mayor Mamdani's vision for transportation.

January 2, 2026
Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

Mamdani Commissioner Pledges to Hold App Companies Accountable for Road Safety

DCWP Commissioner Sam Levine pledged to crack down on app companies that pressure delivery workers to use e-bikes and cars recklessly.

January 2, 2026
See all posts