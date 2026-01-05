Monday’s Headlines: Happy Birthday, Congestion Pricing Edition

This week is going to be congestion pricing week in the city, as all the outlets mark today's one-year anniversary with largely laudatory coverage. And why not? The toll is working more or less as expected.

Each outlet will likely focus on what it feels is most important, but here's what we're seeing so far:

Gov. Hochul is slated to do her own birthday party at 2:45 p.m. at the F train station at 14th Street in Manhattan. Dave Colon better bring us back some cake.

In other news: