Friday’s Headlines: Streets Master Plan Edition

Here's a little update on the "streets master plan" for your rainy Friday morning.

Recall: City Council Speaker Corey Johnson passed an ambitious "master plan" for redesigning the city's streets to prioritize pedestrians, cyclists and transit users over drivers.

Then: Mayor Adams took office and repeatedly failed to meet the plan's benchmarks, but Johnson's successor Adrienne Adams did little to push back that other than the rare statement of displeasure. At one point, Speaker Adams publicly mulled suing Mayor Adams's administration for not complying with the law. On Thursday, Streetsblog asked the speaker why she never did.

Her response? "We were not interested in going through a lawsuit."

Looking to the future, Speaker Adams advised her likely successor Council Member Julie Menin to follow her lead — and seek a "collaborative" relationship with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

"My advice for incoming speaker would be to do as much as you can to work very very closely with the mayoral administration," Adams said at a press conference before her last meeting of the entire City Council as its speaker.

Fortunately, the issue of streets master plan compliance may be moot under Mayor Mamdani — incoming First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan earlier this week "committed to actually achieving" the plan's benchmarks.

