Streetsblog’s ‘Car-Free Carolers’ Bring the Joy, Mirth and Ho-Ho-Hope to this Holiday Season

They sing. They joke. They occasionally miss a note. And for the first time in four years, Streetsblog's "Car-Free Carolers" are back.

Using parody lyrics, lots of Yuletide spirit and, of course, plenty of egg nog, these flamboyant flâneurs make a serious point about New York's sclerotic roadways: they don't have to be dangerous places for kids and lungs, but can be joyous spaces for people to walk around, shop, eat or just ... flâneur.

So enjoy some of that seasonal spunk that the carolers spread all over 34th Avenue in Queens last week by singing along to these songs:

"Biking Wonderland" (to the tune of "Winter Wonderland")

The Car-Free Carolers were clearly inspired by the Bing Crosby rendition of the 1934 holiday classic, though we take the Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith-penned tribute to the season in a totally different direction. Instead of a chilly Camelot, we envision an urban utopia of safe streets where cyclists are no longer prey to massive SUVs and pickup trucks. Join us as we dream of living in a true “biking wonderland":

Car-free streets

It can happen

Biking network —

Close the gaps in

It's Vision Zero

We need a hero

To build for us a biking wonderland

Gone away is

The old guy

Come to stay

Is the new guy

He’s made lots of vows

Let’s hope he’s not cowed

And builds for us a biking wonderland

In the roadways there is lots of danger

Drivers want to take up all the space

Look out for that F-150 Ranger

Driving like he wants to win a race!

Zohran please, can you hire

Top officials who will fire

That do-nothing staff

And we’ll have the last laugh

When you build for us a biking wonderland!

"Eric The Con-Man" (to the tune of "Frosty The Snowman")

Everyone loves the tale of the snowman who comes to life in that classic Gene Autry hit. But in our version, the hero isn’t a lovable, but impermanent, animated set of ice balls, but the equally cold figure of Eric Leroy Adams, the mayor of the city of New York from Jan. 1, 2022 until Dec. 31, 2025. As the lyrics reveal, those were four difficult years waiting for the lyin’ king to make good on his promise to build bike and bus lanes. Well, we’re still waiting … but with a song in our hearts!

Eric, the con man

Told a lie to all of us

Drove all over town

Never biked around

So we left him in the dust

Eric, the con man

Was so bad at governing

Failed to build bus lanes

That he always claims

It was so discomforting

There must have been an error

When New York elected him

'Cause after four eternal years

We soundly rejected him.

Oh, Eric, the con man

We have thrown him out the door

For ineptitude

And bad attitude

We can’t take a minute more!

"Bus Quickness" (to the tune of "White Christmas")

Sure, “White Christmas” is among the best-loved holiday classics. But Irving Berlin’s treacly paean to an antiquated notion of “American” tradition pales by comparison to this version by the Car-Free Carolers. Gone is the foolish wish for picture-postcard wintry weather, replaced by every New Yorker’s year-round dream: buses that are given separate space on the roads so that hundreds of commuters crammed into public transit are not blocked by elites driving themselves in their private cars. It’s a litmus test of any mayor, so here’s hoping Zohran Mamdani can succeed … lest he be serenaded with a new version of the song next year!

I’m dreaming of good bus quickness

Which Mayor Zohran pledged to me

It’s a test … litmus

Of mayoral fitness

If he fails, he’s surely dead to me.

We need a little bus quickness

Working New Yorkers are abused

All the drivers blocking

Makes buses worse than walking

We’re so tired — we are not amused.

I’m dreaming of good bus quickness

And while we’re at it more bike lanes

We could be more hasty

And promote good safety

And get cross-town without migraines

So I’m dreaming of good bus quickness

Which Mayor Zohran pledged to me

This congestion makes me so sick

So may all our buses be quick.

“Zohran, Zohran, Zohan” (to the tune of "Dreydel, Dreydel, Dreydel")

December is also a time when Jews of the world celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. But instead of sitting around making spinning tops, the Car-Free Carolers are spinning something very different: hope that a new mayor will make good on his promises.

We have a brand new mayor

He beat out Andy C.

He wants to make the buses

Very fast and free

Oh, Zohran Zohran Zorhan

Your transit plan’s the best

Oh, Zohran Zohran Zorhan

Our buses must be blessed.

But can he make it happen

He cannot fail us now

We need so many busways

He better make us proud

Oh, Zohran Zohran Zorhan

Your buses must be great

Oh, Zohran Zohran Zorhan

We gave you a mandate!

Oh, Zohran Zohran Zorhan

Your transit plan’s the best

Oh, Zohran Zohran Zorhan

Our buses must be blessed.

Wow, that's a lot of singing. To make it easier for you to watch all of the videos in one place (or share them with your pals), use the link here (or watch below):

Behind all this spreading of holiday cheer lies the serious work of Streetsblog, whose reporting and analysis holds leaders accountable and gives voice to the larger movement for safe, joyful public space in New York City.

So at this time of the year, we humbly ask for your support. Your donation fuels our independent reporting, powerful storytelling, and real accountability. Care to help? Click here.