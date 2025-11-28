Friday’s Headlines: Curbside Slide Edition

New Yorkers will say good-bye on Sunday to the curbside outdoor dining season — which, per the regulations for roadside streeteries passed by the City Council and signed by Mayor Adams, must be removed on Nov. 29 and cannot return until April 1.

It's a sad and unnecessary theft of the curbside lane from public use to private use, as the space used by thousands of restaurants will now be seized, in most cases for free, by car owners for storage of their private vehicles.

So many advocates want the outdoor dining program expanded to full-year because it is a success: it helps restaurant owners, who in turn hire more people, which leads to more tax revenue for the city and a more lively economic climate for all businesses. Plus, the restaurants pay, in some case thousands of dollars, for curbside space that drivers, whose parked cars do nothing for the local economy, get more or less for free.

Last week, we reported that the Department of Transportation, which has done a respectable job running the program after the full-year pandemic-era program was neutered by Mayor Adams and his supporters on the City Council, expects that very few restaurants will pay the fees to return on April 1.

It will be a great loss. Mayor-elect Mamdani has said he supports full-year outdoor dining, so we'll see if he'll put his money where our mouths are.

