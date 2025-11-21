Friday’s Headlines: Chi-Town Edition

They love congestion pricing — and they’re beefing over the Svengali of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s congestion pricing “pause.”

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Brooklyn Council Member Chi Ossé turned their friendship into a defining image of Mamdani’s mayoral campaign. The duo gained the support of street safety advocates across the city, given their support of congestion pricing, bike lanes, and other improvements.

But the two politicians are on the outs after Mamdani discouraged Ossé from primarying House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who persuaded Hochul to indefinitely delay the long-awaited implementation of congestion pricing last year.

Mamdani reiterated his opposition this week when the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America hosted a closed-door forum to vote on whether the organization should endorse Ossé for Congress. Both Mamdani and his well-regarded field director, Tascha Van Auken, implored their fellow socialists not to endorse one of their campaign’s earliest and most visible surrogates.

We hope they can work out their differences and focus on more important matters such as the 34th Street Busway, the Queens waterfront greenway, the Bedford Avenue bike lane in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the 31st Street bike lane in Astoria, and permanently ending traffic violence in New York City — for starters.

