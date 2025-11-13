Thursday’s Headlines: Seeing Daylighting Clearly Edition

Even a Republican from car-dominated Staten Island can see the basic logic behind the Council's effort to require daylighting at every intersection in the city.

At a rally yesterday, Council Member Frank Morano made one of the most eloquent speeches in support of his Democratic colleague Julie Won's universal daylighting bill, Intro 1138, which has been the subject of a withering (and intellectually flawed) attacks from the Department of Transportation.

A majority of Council members supports the bill, but Morano is the only GOP member. He mentioned that in his speech:

"From my perspective this is not something that should be a partisan issue," he said. "Where I live in the South Shore of Staten Island, I hear from constituents on almost a daily basis – drivers – the difficulty they have in seeing pedestrians or other cars because they have to inch into an intersection."

He continued:

This is not an anti-driver bill. This is not an anti-car bill. This is a bill that supports public safety for both drivers and pedestrians. This is a bill that brings New York City where just about the rest of the country is, where the rest of the state is, and where the rest of the world is. This is not some new or radical idea. It’s done in 44 states and the rest of this state. This is not a ploy to get people to stop driving. I drive, my wife drives, we want people to drive, we want people to drive safely, and we want people to not get into accidents [sic] because they can’t see what’s coming in the intersection. ... There’s also an incredible opportunity to enhance the abilities of community boards and local Council members like me to have more influence what’s done, because if you look at what’s in the bill, it’s 1,000 intersections that have to be daylighted every year. That’s about 20 per district. And it gives the community boards and the local council members an incredible opportunity to negotiate with DOT about which specific most-dangerous intersections need to be prioritized. If you support local control, if you support pedestrian safety, if you support driver safety ... to me, this is a no brainer.

Beyond Morano's eloquence, there was some news made at the rally, which Kevin Duggan promptly broke wide open: The DOT's intransigence has force Won to water-down the bill, perhaps only to apply to streets with schools on them. However necessary, the compromise is absurd on the face of it: If a safety measure is good enough for students, why isn't it good enough for the rest of us.

Meanwhile, amNY covered the rally part of the rally, rather than the news we broke.

