Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Slow ‘Em Down Edition

Here's one day when it's OK for reporters to drive a car! (OK, not just any car.) Plus other news.

12:03 AM EST on November 12, 2025

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (right) was very impressed when he tested the speed-limiter technology in Albany last year.

|Photo: YouTube

The assignment desk has a job for all members of the entire mainstream press today: Head to the corner of Seventh Avenue and 18th Street in what Brooklyn newcomers call Greenwood Heights to see for yourself the simplest and what should be the least-controversial way to rein in reckless drivers.

There, at 11:30 a.m. today, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Bay Ridge) will let reporters drive a car that has been fitted with a speed governor — the kind of device Gounardes wants to be installed inside the cars of drivers found guilty of 16 speed-camera tickets during any 12-month period.

That requirement would already be the law if Gounardes's craven colleagues had passed the damn bill, also known as the "Stop Super Speeders Act" (or S4045 to us bill nerds), in the 2025 legislative session after watering down the original bill that required a speed limiter after six speeding or red-light camera tickets in a year.

The amended bill is such a no-brainer that it should even pass a brainless legislature; all it requires is for repeatedly and excessively reckless drivers to have their cars rendered unable to be driven recklessly. It doesn't take away the car; it doesn't suspend a license; it doesn't raise insurance fees. It just makes the car itself less able to a death machine.

Is it really such a heavy legislative lift to require the worst drivers to drive the speed limit? I mean, there's already a speed limit, so is it too much to ask that drivers — I don't know — adhere to it?

In any event, Gounardes will let reporters "test-drive the vehicle on a 10-minute route that includes the Prospect Expressway as well as local Brooklyn streets," according to his office. Questions? Email Gounardes's aide, Billy Richling.

And here's a video of what the test-drive will look like:

In other news:

  • Another outlet has cribbed from David Meyer's seminal reporting last month on the Academy bus company's effort to get an exemption from city idling law. (amNY)
  • Speaking of seminal, our own Kevin Duggan was on the Outspoken Cyclist podcast, offering insights that only he can offer.
  • As we've reported, casinos bring a host of problems. But the Times did a full dive on all of them ... and the limited public benefits.
  • We liked this Business Insider piece by a woman who moved to New York City from Florida (what the Post would call "a reverse Mamdani") — and loved it!
  • What happened to the bathroom at the Trader Joe's?! (I Love The Upper West Side)
  • A near-miss caught on a dashcam reminds us of the immortal question: Why are roads so unsafe in Staten Island ... and why do Rock pols care so little? (SI Advance)
  • Inveterate Brooklyn booster Roy Sloane had a long letter to the editor in the Red Hook Star-Revue that criticized an earlier story about the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway that quoted me and other anti-car activists — yet only the Sloane letter appears online, so I have no way of knowing what I allegedly said!
  • Slowly but surely, all bus lane blockers will be caught. (amNY)
  • A cyclist was badly injured in a New Jersey hit-and-run. (NY Post)
  • Could it be that Washington, D.C. screwed up outdoor dining worse than New York? (Washingtonian)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Climate Change

Judge to State: Start Following The 2019 Climate Law Already

It starts with issuing new rules.

November 12, 2025
DOT

West Village Pol Demands DOT Act after Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Erik Bottcher has demanded that the city review the design of the West Village intersection where a cargo van driver killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

November 12, 2025
Free Transit

Opinion: Free Buses Can’t Come at Paratransit Riders’ Expense

Critically missing from the discourse on free buses are the implications a fare-free system would have for the MTA’s Access-A-Ride.

November 12, 2025
Traffic Enforcement

Drivers Run Red Light, But Cops Ticket Cyclists at Dangerous Delancey Intersection

Drivers are zooming onto and off the Williamsburg Bridge in Lower Manhattan by running red lights. But cops are targeting cyclists instead.

November 11, 2025
Streetsblog

Two More Staffers Join the Growing Streetsblog Newsroom!

Meet Austin C. Jefferson and J.K. Trotter! And read about our big plans for local news.

November 11, 2025
e-bikes

How Cheap Technology Could Fix New York’s E-Bike Enforcement Mess

Internet-connected technology could eliminate commercial e-bike crashes and battery fires.

November 11, 2025
See all posts