Wednesday’s Headlines: Slow ‘Em Down Edition

The assignment desk has a job for all members of the entire mainstream press today: Head to the corner of Seventh Avenue and 18th Street in what Brooklyn newcomers call Greenwood Heights to see for yourself the simplest and what should be the least-controversial way to rein in reckless drivers.
There, at 11:30 a.m. today, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Bay Ridge) will let reporters drive a car that has been fitted with a speed governor — the kind of device Gounardes wants to be installed inside the cars of drivers found guilty of 16 speed-camera tickets during any 12-month period.
That requirement would already be the law if Gounardes's craven colleagues had passed the damn bill, also known as the "Stop Super Speeders Act" (or S4045 to us bill nerds), in the 2025 legislative session after watering down the original bill that required a speed limiter after six speeding or red-light camera tickets in a year.
The amended bill is such a no-brainer that it should even pass a brainless legislature; all it requires is for repeatedly and excessively reckless drivers to have their cars rendered unable to be driven recklessly. It doesn't take away the car; it doesn't suspend a license; it doesn't raise insurance fees. It just makes the car itself less able to a death machine.
Is it really such a heavy legislative lift to require the worst drivers to drive the speed limit? I mean, there's already a speed limit, so is it too much to ask that drivers — I don't know — adhere to it?
In any event, Gounardes will let reporters "test-drive the vehicle on a 10-minute route that includes the Prospect Expressway as well as local Brooklyn streets," according to his office. Questions? Email Gounardes's aide, Billy Richling.
And here's a video of what the test-drive will look like:
