We interrupt all this mayoral chatter and SOMOS gossip to remind you that the awesome Bike Film Festival is in town this weekend, marking its 25th year of filling the world with the joy, pathos, bathos and exhilaration of cycling.

This year's festival — running Nov. 8-9 at the Ukrainian National Home on Second Avenue in the Village — is headlined by "Changing Lanes," director Ben Wolf's documentary about the the joy, pathos, bathos and exhilaration of the McGuinness Boulevard bike lane saga. The film unspools on Saturday at 5 p.m along with two shorts.

Wolf's ripped-from-the-Streetsblog-headlines film works on two levels: it's at once a broader view of how hard it is to vanquish car culture even in a city where are majority of people don't own an automobile as well as a granular look at what happened on McGuinness, when the car culture fought back with fake grassroots groups and outright corruption.

It co-stars activists, David Byrne, Ingrid Lewis-Martin and yours truly in a cameo role as a license plate-fixing vigilante.

Check out the festival's full schedule here.

