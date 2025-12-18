Thursday’s Headlines: The Parks Mayor Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

It's time to put some green in the green.

Our friends at New Yorkers for Parks and the Play Fair for Parks Coalition are demanding that incoming Mayor Mamdani do more than just make good on his promise to double the Parks Department budget (because zero times two is still zero!) by ending the agency's hiring freeze, launching a bathroom blitz, reduce the 35,000 open work orders in the forestry division, create a Parks Master Plan and fully fund the Queensway.

It's a long list of "first 100-day priorities," but these are some pretty low-hanging branches to clear away, if you ask the two groups.

“New Yorkers have been told for years that parks matter — but the Adams administration’s cuts showed the opposite,” Adam Ganser, executive director of New Yorkers for Parks, told us in a statement. “Mayor-elect Mamdani now has the chance to reset the city’s priorities and prove on Day 1 that parks are essential infrastructure, especially for working families.”

Most important: finally achieving a budget for the Parks Department that is at least 1 percent of the city budget (it's about 0.6 percent now, despite Adams's promise to get to the supposedly magical 1 percent). The money isn't for gilding lilies, of course, but to rebuild a department that, the groups say, lost more than 600 positions under Mayor Adams, who hired 5,000 more police officers — and their overtime budget alone exceeds what the groups sought to fund the entire parks system.

To read the groups' full proposal, click here.

