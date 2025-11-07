Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Low Traffic Neighborhoods

Friday Video: The Utopia of London’s Low-Traffic Neighborhoods

Streetsfilms follows an urban planner around the “low-traffic neighborhood” of St. Peter’s in the London borough of Islington.

12:02 AM EST on November 7, 2025

This is a low-traffic neighborhood at its best.

|Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

The Old Smoke looks brand new.

“Low-traffic neighborhoods,” as the Brits call them, deploy low-cost interventions to steer traffic away from certain streets to make space for pedestrians and cyclists.

In this week’s Friday video,UN-award-winning Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr.’s travels around leafy London with urban planner Solomon Green-Eames. Their sunny jaunt should inspire deep envy in every New York urbanist.

The key to these neighborhoods, which have no exact equivalent in America’s biggest city, are “modal filters” that divert car traffic while allowing bicycles and pedestrians to roll and walk freely. Green-Eames shows off two types: The first employs bollards to physically block automobiles, and the second uses cameras that allow certain cars and buses to pass through without paying a fine.

These interventions should depress every American urban planner because they are so easy to implement. You just need to drive a few bollards into the street or put up a few cameras. You do not need to completely reimagine a street network to make it safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Is there anything like this in Gotham? Paseo Park in Jackson Heights comes to mind, followed (distantly) by 31st Avenue in Astoria, Berry Street in Williamsburg, portions of Battery Park City and Roosevelt Island, and Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village. There are have been murmurs about Avenue B in Alphabet City, too. And that’s about it. By contrast, low-traffic neighborhoods are sufficiently ubiquitous in London that nobody seems to know their exact number. We should open a London bureau!

Watch the video below:

J.K. Trotter
@jktrotter@jktrotter.bsky.social

Before joining Streetsblog in late 2025, J.K. Trotter covered media and politics at Gawker and edited investigations at Business Insider. He studied philosophy at St. John’s College and lives in Queens.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Bike Lanes

Q&A: Will The Bronx’s New Council Member Take On Car Culture?

Union leader Shirley Aldebol took on Republican Kristy Marmorato and won — and now she's ready to fight for better transit and safer streets.

November 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Movie Night Edition

Check out the Bike Film Festival this weekend. Plus other news.

November 7, 2025
West Village

SLAUGHTER: Wrong-Way Van Driver Kills Woman in West Village Crosswalk

The driver of a commercial van struck and killed a woman in her 20s as he drove the wrong way on Morton Street.

November 6, 2025
Streetsblog USAElections

DECISION 2025: Transit Wins Big — Again — Across America

Several candidates who ran on ambitious transportation reform platforms won at the ballot box on Tuesday — but even more communities said yes to supporting transit directly.

November 6, 2025
Books

Book Excerpt Special: The Incomplete Freeway Revolt

A new book looks at the destructive 20th-century urban development style — freeways, downtown office towers, suburban housing developments — that keeps Americans so dependent on their cars. Here's an excerpt.

November 6, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Mayoral Post-Mortem Edition

Give us this for one day at least: The livable streets movement elected Zohran Mamdani. Plus other news.

November 6, 2025
See all posts