Friday Video: Drool Over This London School Street

It gives children a place to be free and happy and playful.

That's how Rezina Chowdhury, a city council member in the London borough of Lambeth, describes a school play street around one of the biggest cricket stadiums in the British capital.

Thanks to kid-first planning, about half of the perimeter of space surrounding the 27,000-seat stadium has been set aside as play streets for two schools.

With little more than planters, the borough created "a child-friendly space ... where children can play with their friends and their mums and their parents can sit and chat," said Chowdhury. "Cars have dominated our space. [The play street] is so transformative because it's just so calm."

Now, we're not saying that such things don't exist in New York — the 34th Avenue "Paseo Park" is a great example of car-light spaces where kids can be kids — but we simply don't have enough of them.

Have a gander at this film by United Nations-award-winning filmmaker Clarence Eckerson Jr.: